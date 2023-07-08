Organic and no-till are two different approaches to agriculture that can overlap, but are actually quite difficult to pull off simultaneously. Let me break down the definitions:

No-till agriculture is an emphasis on soil health, sustainability, and environmental protection. Farmers employing no-till or minimum-till practices will typically not plow their fields as often as “traditional” farmers. Less disturbance of the soil leads to less soil erosion to wind and rain. It can also help sequester carbon and other nutrients into the soil to prevent stream pollution. Weed control in this scenario is accomplished most often through use of chemical herbicides and resistant “round-up ready” crops.

Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.