Organic and no-till are two different approaches to agriculture that can overlap, but are actually quite difficult to pull off simultaneously. Let me break down the definitions:
No-till agriculture is an emphasis on soil health, sustainability, and environmental protection. Farmers employing no-till or minimum-till practices will typically not plow their fields as often as “traditional” farmers. Less disturbance of the soil leads to less soil erosion to wind and rain. It can also help sequester carbon and other nutrients into the soil to prevent stream pollution. Weed control in this scenario is accomplished most often through use of chemical herbicides and resistant “round-up ready” crops.
Organic agriculture is a practice that’s gaining popularity, and organic farm products are increasingly popular at grocery stores. Its focus is on limiting manufactured chemicals in the agricultural process. Common practices like anti-biotic use in animals and treating crops with pesticides are basically non-starters for organic operations. Many organic cooperatives also include grazing and out-of-barn time for animals.
You can see the problem. We used extensive no-till practices for years on my dairy farm before we transitioned to organic in 2015. No-till saved wear and tear on our machinery since we wouldn’t have to plow and disk a field several times before planting, and we had good results from it.
Trying to control weeds in a field with no plowing and no herbicides is a herculean task, we discovered. Every farm is different, but we’ve made a few observations.
- We have to rotate our grain crops out every two years to avoid a poor crop as opposed to a 3-5 year rotation we kept with no-till.
- We run a cultivator that digs up the weed growth in-between corn rows while the corn is short. On a slow-growing field we might have to cultivate three times before the corn is tall enough to shade over the weeds.
- We really miss top-dressing a poor performing crop with nitrogen. If an organic field is yellow there’s not much you can do short of spreading manure right on top of the crop.
Growing organic crops requires much more labor and hours than traditional and no-till. Still, organic is still gaining popularity, and its products have environmental and health benefits.
I’m not advocating for either approach, just laying out some facts here for the curious.
Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.
