On Jan. 6, 2021, photojournalist Saul Loeb was in the U.S. Capitol to cover Congress’ counting of the Electoral College votes. He ended up capturing some of the most iconic photographs of the ensuing insurrection. One photo shows four white men, seated in the Capitol Rotunda. Behind them hangs a massive painting, “The Surrender of Lord Cornwallis,” depicting George Washington’s military victory over the British in 1781. Two of the insurrectionists are looking up, seemingly mesmerized by the massive fresco adorning the Capitol dome.

The fresco, “The Apotheosis of Washington,” was painted by Constantino Brumidi in 1865. As described on the website of the Architect of the Capitol, it shows “George Washington rising to the heavens in glory.”