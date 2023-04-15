Ben Shapiro

Ben Shapiro

This week, Jews all over the world marked Passover, the celebration of the Jewish exodus from Egypt. As we congregated around seder tables to read from the “Haggadah” — the compendium of texts telling the story of the exodus — we said the following words: “And this (God’s blessings and the Torah) is what kept our fathers and what keeps us. For not only one arose and attempted to destroy us, but in each generation, they stand to destroy us, and God saves us from their hands.”

The Dee family, a family of seven originally from Great Britain but now from Efrat, Israel — the so-called West Bank, the heart of Biblical Israel — undoubtedly said the same words. Then, on Friday, Rina Dee (15), Maia Dee (20) and their mother Lucy (48) went on a drive through the Jordan Valley on the way to Tiberias, just miles from where Joshua would have brought the Jews across the Jordan River. There, they were attacked and shot to death by a Palestinian Arab terrorist who riddled their car with 20 bullets.