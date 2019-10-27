In the end, all we have is our word, our honor. Sans that, we are naught.
“If our promises are meaningless, how will our allies ever trust us?” Retired Adm. Gen. William McRaven pondered that question regarding the U.S. withdrawal from the safe zone on the border between Turkey and Syria. The removal of approximately 50 U.S. troops from that area left the Kurds defenseless. The Kurds have fought by our side for five years and, in that time, lost 11,000 men and women in the fight against ISIS.
Gen. McRaven, who is a former commander of U.S. Special Operations, penned an editorial for The New York Times. In the piece entitled “Our Republic Is Under Attack From the President.” McRaven asserted that “Trump is launching ‘assaults’ on various U.S. institutions: ‘on the intelligence and law enforcement community, the State Department and the press.’”
McRaven went on to state that our veterans, “... have seen our leaders stand beside despots and strongmen, preferring their government narrative to our own. They have seen us abandon our allies and have heard the shouts of betrayal from the battlefield.”
I cannot imagine how distraught active military personnel and veterans, as well, must feel about our abrupt abandonment of our allies on the battlefield. How can we, the leading nation of the free world, behave so irrationally, so erratically, so irresponsibly? How can we, in good conscience, abandon the Kurds, leaving them to be slaughtered in a siege of ethnic cleansing perpetrated by Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoan?
Democratic presidential candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, with Chuck Todd, summarized his view of the situation. “What President Trump does is wake up in the morning and have a phone call or maybe a tweet and completely change years or even decades of U.S. policy, surprising his own generals and country in the process.”
Buttigieg, is a military veteran and currently mayor of South Bend, Ind.
Indeed, by permitting our executive branch to exercise such erratic decisions with no checks and balances, we put our nation’s reliability and thus our position as a world leader in jeopardy.
Finally, on Oct. 16, the “The U.S. House overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops back from northern Syria, which allowed Turkey’s assault against Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria. The vote was 354-60.
“Of Republicans, 129 voted with 225 Democrats ― a strong bipartisan vote that’s not only a rebuke of Trump but adds pressure for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to bring the measure to the floor. McConnell has urged Trump ‘to exercise American leadership’ but hasn’t committed to any action.” — Defense News, Oct. 16.
Also, several sitting U.S. senators have expressed exasperation over our abandonment of the Kurds. The Kurds helped us put a check on ISIS activities. That also curtailed ISIS activities here, in the United States.
Then, on Oct. 17, former presidential candidate and sitting senator, Mitt Romney, R-Utah, spoke to the Senate, reviewing the current situation in Syrian.
“Let me briefly recount what happened in the past seven days since the U.S. announced our withdrawal. The Kurds, suffering loss of life and property, have allied with (Syrian leader, Bashar al) Assad. Russia has assumed control of our previous military positions, and the U.S. has been forced in many cases to bomb some of our own facilities to prevent their appropriation by Russia and Turkey.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is normally a staunch Trump supporter, came out early, Oct. 8, in an interview on “Fox & Friends” indicating that he was worried:
“I want to make sure we keep our word for those who fight with us and help us. If you make a commitment and somebody is fighting with you, America should keep their word.”
After our sudden departure from Syria’s “safe zone,” who could possibly want to be in a fox hole with us — the United States — guarding their backs?
Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, stated that the U.S. “...must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back. ... Leaving them to die is a big mistake.”
Even Trump supporter Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader, took the Trump administration to task for pulling U.S. troops out of northern Syria. McConnell, in a New York Times editorial, condemned it as a “grave strategic mistake.”
Indeed, we, the United States, just ceded our international leadership position.
However, one senator, who was one of the first to decry Trump’s military failure, just did an about face.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., feels there may be a way out of this mess. Graham explained that, “Trump was prepared to use U.S. air power over a demilitarized zone occupied by international forces, adding that the use of air power could help ensure Islamic State fighters who had been held in the area did not ‘break out.’” — Reuters, Oct. 20.
Hopefully Sen. Graham is correct and we can right our wrongs. However, I fail to see how air power can prevent Islamic State fighters from breaking out of prisons.
Actually, it’s Sen. Romney’s haunting words that resonate with me. “What we have done to the Kurds will stand as a bloodstain in the annals of American history.”
Even assuming this disaster can be rectified, it is abundantly apparent that the executive branch of our government can not run without checks and balances. Our founding fathers — having endured the dictates of King George III of England — were pointedly aware of the dangers of rule by a single individual. They knew all too well how easily rule by one person could devolve into rule by a dictator. Thus, they appointed Congress as the regulator of the president.
In fact, over the last seven-plus decades, the executive branch has exerted more power than its co-equal branch — the Congress. President F.D. Roosevelt was the last president to obtain Congressional approval to declare war. That was when the United States entered World War II, after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941.
Lately, our House and Senate have become even more lax in their duty as monitors of our commander-in-chief.
We, the people, need to pressure Congress members to do their job. Keep an eye on the President, monitor his performance and hold him accountable. After all, that is a part of Congress’s job as delegated by the Constitution.
As the late Elijah Cummings, representative for Maryland, so wisely stated, “When we’re dancing with the angels, the question will be asked, in 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.