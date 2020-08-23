As important as voting is, I am always weary of any campaign in its final days. Those last couple of weeks before election day feel like an eternity. By then, my sentiment is “Will the sniping never end?” Granted, I do want to hear how the candidates differ and what their plans are for the offices they seek. Plus, I want to assess the candidates to gain a sense of who they are as people. However, as election day draws closer, most campaigns ramp up their rhetoric and resort to hurling more slings and arrows than actually providing substantive ideas. Other than catching a glimpse of how the different candidates behave under the slings and arrows pressures, most of the dialog is frequently just noise. It’s repetitive; it’s tedious.
Also, while the sniping may make the weeks feel longer, there is ironically the chance of a quirky fluke – a couple of moments, in any given day, that can turn the entire campaign on its head. Although the occurrence may be something totally beyond the candidate’s control, the event can either crash or enhance the candidate’s election chances.
Thus, anyone willing to prognosticate election results is betting against the house. The odds against being right are far too high. So, why watch?
Really, ensuring our vote should be at the top of our lists at this point. The general election – Nov. 3 – is only a little over two months away. We need to make certain that we vote and that our votes actually count. This pandemic, which has turned our existence upside down, has also generated potential problems for this year’s general election. In normal years, presidential elections draw more voters than any off-year or primary elections. This year’s election has attracted even more attention. Also, the pandemic means that many of us would rather avoid crowds, and thus plan to either mail or to drop our ballots at a collection center.
According to an Aug. 14, NPR article, The Postal Service “...raised concerns by sending letters recently to a number of states, including Pennsylvania, warning that current deadlines for requesting and returning absentee ballots make it impossible to guarantee that the ballots will be delivered on time.
“Pennsylvania allows voters to request a mail-in ballot as late as Oct. 27, but under current law, it must be returned and received by Nov. 3 to count. The Postal Service has recommended that voters allow at least a week for ballots to be delivered.”
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf asked the state Supreme Court “...to order that ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 be counted if they are valid and received during the three days following the election.” -York Daily Record -Aug. 14. Although, considering that the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore, in 2000, was not decided until the middle of December of that year, I am not certain why we should feel rushed to count the results for the 2020 election. Still, given our human tendency to procrastinate, allowing voters to request mail-in ballots the Tuesday (Oct. 27) before the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, sets the stage for lots of last-minute ballot mailing. It is probably not wise in normal times to wait that close to election day to request a mail-in ballot. We are definitely not in normal times. Since this presidential election has drawn more interest, there is the potential for many more voters. Factor in the fact that folks do not feel comfortable going to the polls, that will likely cause the pile of mail-in ballots to expand. The U.S. Postal Service is not accustomed to handling so many mail-in ballots, although they would likely rise to the occasion, normally. However, recently, there have been cuts to the Postal Service. Overtime is limited and many sorting machines were removed from P.O. office sites. Also, blue drop boxes are being removed from street corners. The newly appointed U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took office in May and immediately began restructuring the service. Being in the middle of an upgrade – or some see it as a downgrade – either way, this is an inopportune moment for the Postal Service to be saddled with major changes. The U.S. Postal Service is already burdened with having to prefund retiree benefits for the next 75 years, at the cost of $5 billion per year. Also, recall that the Postal Service is not taxpayer funded. Fortunately, DeJoy – apparently responding to concerns about the changes possibly interfering with the Postal Service’s ability to deliver the November mail-in ballots – plans to halt the restructuring.
“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy stated. -Politico, Aug. 18. Hopefully DeJoy is quick to suspend his planned policy and operational changes and to restore the Post Office to normal. Despite DeJoy’s commitment, we should prepare.
For those of us planning to mail our ballots, we should check into requesting ballots, immediately! Yes, I need to check the status of my mail-in ballot request. I voted in the primary this past spring and at that time requested a mail-in ballot for November. I am certain it will come. Still, I do not want to take any chances.
Also, just on the outside chance that my ballot does not arrive by the beginning of October, I will contact Adams County Courthouse and see if I can track my ballot. In the event that my tracking fails and my ballot does not arrive or arrives too late, I do plan to be prepared to go to the polls to cast my provisional ballot. (If you have your mail-in ballot, you can take it to the polls. The election officials will destroy it in exchange for a regular ballot.)
If going to the polls is the only way to get my vote counted, then so be it! Hopefully it does not come to that, but I will have appropriate attire, including my mask, and I’ll remember to maintain a safe distance, and sanitize my hands after voting. Plus, I’ll pack a snack just in case the line for voting is long. Confession: If I’m hungry, I’m grumpy – really grumpy.
No, we voters should not have to put ourselves in jeopardy of contracting the flu, but neither can we allow our vote to go uncounted. However, I may be unduly worried. Although, it is best to be prepared. According to the New York Times, Aug. 16, experts have estimated “...that the Postal Service has the raw capacity to absorb additional ballots even if 150 million people decided to vote by mail.”
If the state Supreme Court honors Gov. Wolf’s request to extend the deadline for receipt of mail-in ballots by three days, that should provide the needed cushion, time wise. In that case, the Postal Service should be able to deliver ballots in time to be counted. As Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathryn Boockvar said on Aug. 14,”...the deadline extension is needed ‘so every eligible voter will have confidence their vote will be counted.’” -PennLive -Aug. 14. Although, “‘When you think about it from the standpoint of how much mail they handle, even in their currently diminished state, if every registered voter in the entire county voted by mail, that would be something they could easily handle,’ said Authur Sackler, who runs the coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service, a lobbying group representing bulk mailers. ‘The question is whether these operational changes will have any impact on their ability to do so.’” -The New York Times, Aug. 16. The New York Times article pointed out that, “In the month before Christmas every year, carriers deliver billions of pieces of mail and packages.”
Indeed! Now there is a comforting thought! During USPS’s existence, neither weather, nor war, nor dark of night have kept the Postal Service from its appointed rounds. Hopefully, the tradition continues and neither plague, nor politics, nor reorganization stand in the Postal Service’s way. Thanks to the mail, we should all be able to vote and that vote should count! In Bradford County contact: Bradford County Courthouse Annex, 6 Court Street, Suite 2, Towanda, PA 18848; Renee Smithkors, Director; Phone: (570) 265-1717; (888) 270-VOTE; Email: smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.