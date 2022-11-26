During George Foreman’s first run as the world’s heavyweight champion, he came across as the second coming of Sonny Liston – intimidating, boorish and mean. Foreman retired after losing to Jimmy Young three years after losing his title to Muhammad Ali’s rope-a-dope.

Apparently, Foreman had an epiphany in the locker room after his defeat against Young. Foreman left boxing for a while and became an ordained Christian minister. Nearly twenty years later, Foreman regained the heavyweight title, while becoming one of the most successful and beloved pitchmen since P.T. Barnum.