“The important thing is there are plenty of newspapers, with plenty of different people controlling them, so there are a variety of viewpoints, so there is a choice for the public.” – Rupert Murdoch

Soldiers of the Press was a radio series that ran from 1942 to 1945 to showcase the contributions that United Press reporters made during the World War II. These shows featured war correspondents in every venue of action throughout the war. These real life dramas were encapsulations of their eye witness accounts from behind the enemy lines in Japan, New Guinea, China, Germany and Italy.