I had written another column for this week, but I’m sending this instead. When I went to journalism school at Columbia University in the early 1960s, the adjunct instructors — who were well-known reporters and editors from the New York newspapers of the time — gave great respect to articles that “came in over the transom.”
The “transom” was a shallow window overtop a newsroom’s front door, providing cross-ventilation before the ancient newspaper buildings had air conditioning. The transom always hung open, ready to receive late-breaking reports even when the newspaper was closed for the day.
I’ve written several columns about the deadly coronavirus. This one came in “over the transom” and may be the best information about prevention that I’ve seen. I know and respect the physician-researcher who is its source:
* “The virus is not a living organism, but a protein molecule (DNA) covered by a protective layer of lipid (fat), which, when absorbed by the cells of the ocular, nasal or buccal mucosa, changes their genetic code (mutation) and converts them into aggressor and multiplier cells.
* “Since the virus is not a living organism but a protein molecule, it is not killed, but decays on its own. The disintegration time depends on the temperature, humidity, and type of material where it lies.
* “The virus is very fragile; the only thing that protects it is a thin outer layer of fat. That is why any soap or detergent is the best remedy, because the foamy suds cut the fat (that is why you have to rub so much: for 20 seconds or more, to make a lot of suds). By dissolving the fat layer, the protein molecule disperses and breaks down on its own.
* “Heat melts fat; this is why it is so good to use water above 77 degrees Fahrenheit for washing hands, clothes, and everything. In addition, hot water makes more suds, and that makes it even more useful.
* “Alcohol or any mixture with alcohol over 65 percent dissolves any fat, especially the external lipid layer of the virus.
* “Any mixture with 1 part bleach and 5 parts water directly dissolves the protein, breaks it down from the inside.
* “Oxygenated water helps long after soap, alcohol and chlorine, because peroxide dissolves the virus protein, but you have to use it pure and it hurts your skin.
* “NO BACTERICIDE OR ANTIBIOTIC SERVES. The virus is not a living organism like bacteria; antibodies cannot kill what is not alive.
* “NEVER shake used or unused clothing, sheets or cloth. While it is glued to a porous surface, it is very inert and disintegrates only:
• between 3 hours (on fabric and porous material),
• 4 hours (on copper and wood)
• 24 hours (on cardboard),
• 42 hours (on metal) and
• 72 hours (on plastic).
“But if you shake it or use a feather duster, the virus molecules float in the air for up to 3 hours, and can lodge in your nose.
* “The virus molecules remain very stable in external cold, or in artificial environments such as air conditioners in houses and cars.
“The virus also needs moisture to stay stable, and especially darkness. Therefore, dehumidified, dry, warm and bright environments will degrade it faster.
* “Ultraviolet light on any object that may contain it breaks down the virus protein. For example, to disinfect and reuse a mask is perfect. Be careful, it also breaks down collagen (which is protein) in the skin.
* “The virus CANNOT go through healthy skin.
* “Vinegar is NOT useful because it does not break down the protective layer of fat.
* “NO SPIRITS, NOR VODKA, serve. The strongest vodka is 40% alcohol, and you need 65%.
* “LISTERINE IS USEFUL IF IT SERVES! It is 65% alcohol.
* “The more confined the space, the more concentration of the virus there can be. The more open or naturally ventilated, the less.
* “You need to wash your hands before and after touching mucosa, food, locks, knobs, switches, remote control, cell phone, watches, computers, desks, TV, etc. And when using the bathroom.
* “You have to moisturize dry hands from so much washing them, because the molecules can hide in the micro cracks. The thicker the moisturizer, the better.
* “Also keep your nails short so that the virus does not hide there.”
