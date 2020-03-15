What appeared to be a brisk campaign that had its candidate running among the top four contenders in the race, unfortunately, lost its vitality during the March 3 Super Tuesday primary. On March 5, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass, dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race.
After thanking her staff and supporters, Warren took questions from the press. Naturally, she was asked if she thought gender played any role in her losses.
A March 7 Time magazine article posited that “The hardest thing for women candidates is that by discussing the double standards, they inevitably end up feeding them.”
However, Sen. Warren had the perfect response. “You know that is the trap question for every woman. If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says ‘whiner.’ And if you say, ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?’”
Indeed! The female candidate will either be accused of being a wimp — someone who is not tough enough to handle the job she is running for — or she will be accused of being totally out of touch with current culture, ergo not a good representative of her gender. In this case, the politician finds herself in a classic no-win situation. Charlotte Alter, in a March 7 Time article, impressively summed up the gender dilemma.
“When a woman runs for President of the United States, it’s like she wraps herself in a giant roll of clear Scotch tape: everything sticks to her, and she can’t move.
In American politics, a woman’s gender acts as both an invisible adherent and a tight constraint: it’s harder to shake off mistakes, harder to pivot, harder to throw punches and harder to avoid them. Sexism is transparent, easy to look through if you don’t want to see it, which makes it possible to pretend it isn’t there at all.” (-Alter is a national correspondent for Time.) Will we ever elect a woman to the Oval Office?
After watching five of the six women candidates drop out of the 2020 race to become the Democratic presidential nominee, the question confronts us. (Sen. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is still in the race. Unfortunately, she is polling at 1 to 2 percent, so she is hardly noticed.)
The question looms, how are we — as a nation — still unable to bridge the gender gap? Seventy nations, in our modern era, have elected women to leadership roles. Inside History lists Sirimavo Bandaranaike as “The modern world’s first elected female head of government.”
In 1960, “Bandaranaike became prime minister of Sri Lanka, the island nation in South Asia then known as Ceylon. Bandaranaike came to power a year after the assassination of her husband, who was prime minister at the time, and served in office from 1960 to 1965 and from 1970 to 1977. The couple’s daughter, Chandrika Kumaratunga, also joined the family political dynasty and was Sri Lanka’s first woman president, from 1994 to 2005. Bandaranaike served a third term as prime minister (a role which by then was primarily ceremonial, as a result of a constitutional change) from 1994 until her resignation in August 2000; she died two months later of a heart attack at age 84.” Sri Lanka’s prime minister was just the beginning of women leading nations. Actually, I was unaware of how many female leaders our world has had. Time magazine, in a March 7 article, outlined a brief list of female world leaders including: “Indira Gandhi became Indian Prime Minister in 1966. Golda Meir was elected Israel’s Prime Minister in 1969. Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom throughout the 1980s. Corazon Aquino was sworn in as President of the Philippines in 1986. Benazir Bhutto took the top job in Pakistan in 1988. Ireland, Lithuana, France, Turkey, Poland and Canada all had women heads of state during the 1990s. Angela Merkel became Chancellor of Germany in 2005, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became president of Liberia in 2006. More recently, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin briefly became the youngest head of state in the world; she is the third woman to lead Finland.” We consider ourselves a world leader. Yet, 70 nations have been able to do what we have not. That is benefit from the option of female leadership. How can we continue to consider our nation a leader? We are failing in terms of taking advantage of the leadership that our women can offer.
“The challenge is in this country there is this underlying resistance and long held social construct of who can be head of state,” said Debbie Walsh. “So you tell people to close your eyes and imagine what a president looks like, and it still does not register as a woman, and barely as a person of color. It’s still an older white man.” -Time, March 7. (Debbie Walsh is director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.)
After adamantly declaring that I have no such preconceived notions, I closed my eyes and found myself envisioning a white male with graying hair. Drat! It must be because that is how the majority of our past presidents — all but one — looked. OK, President John Kennedy was not graying and, of course, President Barack Obama broke the color barrier. Even so, the images of past U.S. presidents, doubtless, impact — at least subconsciously — how we vote.
Our deeply ingrained image of what a president should look like combined with Charlotte Alter’s concept that Scotch tape binds women who are running for office makes electing a female president a major feat. “The failures of Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and finally Warren—a well-liked, well-prepared progressive who once seemed positioned to unite the Democratic Party’s moderates and left-wingers—suggests that all of them were wrapped in this invisible Scotch tape.” -Charlotte Alter.
Sen. Warren, in her final remarks at the press conference outside her Cambridge, Mass. home, noted that, “One of the hardest parts of this is all those big promises and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years.” -NBC, March 5.
Although Sen. Warren is no longer running for president, she declared, “...I guarantee I will stay in the fight. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters – and the changes will have ripples for years to come.” Progress can be so painfully slow. Even so, we must press on. We should open our eyes to that see-through Scotch tape that binds women who dare seek power. Plus, we should briefly and occasionally, close our eyes and envision a president — a woman president. Perhaps that sounds silly, however it cannot hurt the cause for change. Finally, on a positive note, Sen. Warren left us with this thought:
“It feels like we were never going to make change, until we make change. We were never going to elect a Catholic, until we elected a Catholic. We were never going to elect a Black man, until we elected a Black man. And we’re never going to elect a woman, until we elect a woman.
There is hope!
We, like Sen. Warren, should also stay in the fight to ensure that one day our children and grandchildren can greet Madam President!
Our nation will benefit by that change!
