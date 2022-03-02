Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.