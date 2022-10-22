Proof that the woke devour their own was evident in the case of Maitland Jones, a nationally recognized chemist, professor, and author of the standard collegiate textbook on organic chemistry. The tenured Jones was charged with requiring excellence from his students. Such lofty expectations did not sit well with his class as a student petition was circulated alleging that his organic chemistry course was just too demanding and called for his head.

During the semester, Jones spent $5,000 of his own dime to record lectures and even reduced the number of exams, but it was not enough to save his job or the angst of New York University snowflakes.