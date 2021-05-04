Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.