Just when it was looking like this June was going to be a dry disaster, we were sent just a bit of rain as a treat.
Most places I’ve been to only received around a half inch of accumulation, but farmers and growers know that a little bit goes a long way. The recent relief also gives me a chance to talk about best management practices regarding runoff.
I imagine everyone knows the gist of runoff. It’s a major concern with agriculturalists that runoff from our fields, pastures, and paddocks not enter the fresh flowing waters of Pennsylvania. I know there’s a significant amount of non-point source pollution that comes from parking lots and more urban areas, but we don’t want to be the pot calling the kettle black.
If we start facing dryer weather in the summer, we’ll want to start minimizing the water we watch flow away in the ditch and start making that water work for us. Fixing the gutters on some roofs would help channel water to places like flower beds and gardens, while helping slow the soil erosion under the eaves caused by the dripping water. A person can construct a decent enough rain barrel for such occasions with a couple hours and $30 worth of materials.
On a larger scale, now might be a good time to check diversion ditches between fields. Any that are filling with sediment should be noted and dealt with when the crops are off. And while small fields can be a pain, more ditches on steep hillsides means less water carrying away your precious topsoil. Like my dad says, “they aren’t making any more of it.”
It may seem weird to talk about runoff discipline when runoff is hardly a concern, but looking forward, farmers are going to need to make good use of every half-inch nature gives us. Especially in these crazy dry summers we’ve started having.
There are farmers in Arizona totally reliant on rain from Colorado. We’re very fortunate to not be in their shoes, but we could be. Waste not, want not.
Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.
