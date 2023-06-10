Just when it was looking like this June was going to be a dry disaster, we were sent just a bit of rain as a treat.

Most places I’ve been to only received around a half inch of accumulation, but farmers and growers know that a little bit goes a long way. The recent relief also gives me a chance to talk about best management practices regarding runoff.

Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.