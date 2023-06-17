Canada is our chief trading partner and without fail their leading import in 2023 will be that smokey haze that descended upon a chunk of the nation like a three-day fog thanks to colossal forest fires. It was a perspective event underscoring that despite all our technological advancements, Mother Nature rules.

A number of firsts occurred especially in New York City. The subway sported the city’s best air quality as the smoke overcame the prodigious aroma of marijuana that would choke Cheech and Chong with envy. Flights were grounded at LaGuardia airport and the Yankees struck out cancelling their game with the White Sox.