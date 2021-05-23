Have you tossed your masks out, yet?
Thursday, May 13, the Center for Disease Control made the announcement we’ve all been longing for.
For nearly 16 months, we have been hassling the wear-the-mask or skip-the-mask issue.
Feb. 29, 2020, when the U.S. surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams tweeted that “... masks do not offer any benefit to the average citizen,” the stage was set for intense disagreements.
Then on April 3, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that we all wear “cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials ... as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”
“Really,” many of us exclaimed.” How can a homemade remedy for something as serious as a viral epidemic actually do the trick?”
Amazingly, from that moment on, masks became a flash point!
And, even the CDC’s latest mask recommendation comes with limits. Only those of us who have been fully vaccinated can skip masks both outdoors and indoors. Even at that, the list of sites where we must continue to wear masks seems long: airports and planes. In fact, masks are required in many public places.
“The guidance still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. But it clears a path toward reopening workplaces, schools and other venues that went dark during the pandemic.” – The Associated Press, May 16.
“Many are ready to put aside the sadness, isolation and wariness of the pandemic. Ditching face masks — even ones bedazzled with sequins or sports team logos– is a visible, liberating way to move ahead. Yet, others are still worried about new virus variants and the off-chance they might contract the virus and pass it along to others, though the risks of both are greatly reduced for those who are fully vaccinated.” – AP, May 16.
There is no doubt. Masks are a nuisance!
I struggle to get masks to fit. In fact, as I attempt to don my mask, I look like a silly, clumsy clown trying to get the mask’s elastic loops over my protruding ears. I look even goofier trying to get the mask positioned on my face where it is reasonably comfortable, yet, still does the job. That’s not the end of the struggle. Once the mask is in place, I am continuously wiping the mask-generated fog off of my glasses! Likewise, I am always pulling the stupid mask back up over my flat nose, all the while wondering how long the ridiculous-looking cover was down. Obviously, I’m oblivious over half the time.
Both my spouse and I struggle with asthma, so at moments it is difficult to breathe through the fabric. Most annoying for me, I cannot hear well. That requires me to do a lot of lip reading – or at least, I did until the mask epidemic hit. No more! Plus, the mask’s fabric muffles sound. Hearing what people are saying is difficult. Communication has become a challenge that only adds to the overall feeling of isolation. Good grief!
Although, I must confess that despite masks’ drawbacks, they do have some redeeming qualities.
Wearing a mask during the winter-flu and -cold season helped keep me flu- and cold-free this year. Regarding colds, that’s a first, in my nearly three-quarters of a century existence. Makes sense, since cold and flu germs are spread from person to person when we cough, sneeze or do any activity that sprays our spittle. So, that’s a bonus.
Also, I have allergies and masks help protect me from irritants – especially from fragrances – that send me into coughing, sneezing fits. Um, perhaps I shouldn’t be so fast to toss out my masks.
The greatest bonus – despite being a hassle, masks do provide protection against COVID-19 – the worst virus our population has yet encountered.
Actually, being a firmly committed pessimist, I would expect that dealing with an infinitesimal, yet deadly virus would require extreme measures – ones that could be very difficult and likely painful to implement.
Basically, masks are a simple and relatively easy – although annoying – precaution. It is not as though we’re being asked to wrap ourselves up like mummies prior to going out. Nor are we required to walk on our hands when we are out shopping. OK, that’s absurd, but you see what I mean?
Rescinding the mask recommendation feels like good news.
However, as a May 16 Boston Globe article pointed out, “The decision has also left many grocery stores and businesses in a scramble to make a decision on mask mandates. Companies like Trader Joe’s and Walmart have already announced that fully vaccinated customers will no longer need to wear masks, but other businesses are stuck wondering what position they are in in terms of enforcing mask policies, and if the government is depending on them to do so.”
When businesses toss out the mask requirement, how can those employers ensure their staffs’ safety against COVID? That is a vital concern!
Since a portion of the mask recommendation/requirement was rescinded, we are now dependent on folks having been fully vaccinated.
“‘What we’re really asking in those settings, is to say, in terms of the honor system, people have to be honest with themselves,’ CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. ‘You’re protected if you’re vaccinated, you’re not if you’re not vaccinated.”” – Boston Globe, May 16.
As we’re out grocery shopping or picking up necessities at the drugstore or even going out to dine, how do we know who has been fully vaccinated and who has not. Should we just rely on everyone being honest? Will those who have not been vaccinated be certain to wear masks when they are out in public? I would like to think that would be so, however, I am not really that naive.
Granted, since I am fully vaccinated, I am – about 90 percent – protected against the virus. It’s not myself that I am worried about. It’s other people. We do not, as of yet, know for certain whether we who are fully vaccinated can asymptomatically carry the virus. That worries me! I do not want to be some modern-day version of Typhoid Mary. I do not want to risk unknowingly transmitting the virus to anyone, especially to any of my 10 grandkids who are too young to be vaccinated.
The mask is not lethal, the virus can be!
Naturally, the answer is for everyone – barring extenuating circumstances – to be vaccinated.
Yes, vaccines can be very intimidating. Most of my adult life I have avoided vaccinations. That doesn’t count my childhood, when I received the regular complement of children’s vaccines.
During my first year in college, the university that I attended required that freshmen get a flu vaccine before heading home for the Christmas holidays. I did! A day and a half later, I boarded a Greyhound bus and headed north for a nine-hour trip to my grandparents’ home in West Virginia. It was the worst trip of my life. I was sick – as my granddad would say – “as an ole’ hound dawg” with every flu symptom imaginable. I always correctly – or possibly incorrectly – attributed the illness to that vaccine, after all, it was egg-based and I was egg allergic.
Last October, I decided it was time to test my flu-shots-make-me-sick theory. I received a vaccine that was not egg-based.
Fortunately, my only reaction – a brief moment when my arm was a tad sore.
At the end of January, when we were offered Moderna shots that would otherwise be wasted, we both jumped at the chance. We had no reaction except for a slightly sore arm for a day, with each shot.
Actually, I do understand anyone who has reservations about COVID vaccines, afterall, they were created rather rapidly. However, pharmaceutical research and development has improved substantially in the last couple of decades, to the point where companies that are focused on meeting critical deadlines can do so.
Still, if you are like me and seem to be that one individual who has the almost-never-happens reaction to medicines, your hesitation is understandable. You might be better off maintaining your mask habit until most of us have been fully vaccinated. However, if you are just feeling stubborn and resentful at having to follow CDC guidelines, I am sorry, but
aren’t you behaving in a bit of a juvenile fashion? If you have convinced yourself that the virus is a hoax, aren’t you taking a chance? What happens if the “hoax” is real?
Do you want to take the chance that we, humans, can beat that treacherous tiny virus at its own game?
Personally, I would rather take my chances on wearing a mask – which in no way puts even an asthmatic old goose like myself in jeopardy – then take my chances with a lethal little virus.
Of course, the best bet is to get the shots. They work; they are amazingly safe; then you can consider getting rid of your mask, assuming most of our population is not choosing to engage in a standoff with COVID-19.
We should proceed with caution.
“It looks like the end is in sight. Let’s not run helter-skelter, full-speed ahead, ‘er by doing ourselves in.” – S. Nevada, May 16.
Actually, you may want to hold on to those masks for a while.
I am! However, I tend to be superstitious and feel that not tossing my masks in the trash just may help forestall a COVID rerun or a novel COVID-mutant attack.
