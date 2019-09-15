Instead of standing out as horrific events, mass shootings are becoming more commonplace. Those events compel us to ask, are we on the edge of mass shootings infiltrating our daily lives?
If contemplating that causes your head to whirl the way it does mine, you must feel overwhelmed by the frequency of mass shootings in our nation.
On Aug. 31, in Odessa, Texas, a driver took to the road on a shooting spree and killed seven individuals.
That was the last mass shooting up to this moment — the moment I am writing this. I worry that there will be another mass shooting between now and the moment this column goes to print and finally reaches you.
Prior to Odessa, a shooter killed nine at a bar in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4.
On Aug. 3, — the day before that shooting — a man walked into a Walmart, in El Paso, Texas, and killed 22 people.
In fact, since the shooting in December 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults, 2,216 lives have been claimed in mass shootings.
Are we becoming like our old, Wild West?
Virginia City, Nevada, was notorious for being a shoot-’em up town, during the late 1800s. In fact, the town was supposedly so bad, that some folks claimed that “...every morning before breakfast someone was gunned down.”
Sounds awful! It makes one wonder how many lives were extinguished by lunch, or by suppertime, for that matter.
Actually, our image of the old West is a tad overblown.
Adam Winkler noted in his book “Gun Fight,” that, “Contemporary accounts of people who visited the town in the late 1800s …reported otherwise.”
— Winkler is the professor of constitutional law at the University of California.
In his book, Winkler indicated that visitors recounted their disappointment at the town’s “...most perfect order and decorum.”
Virginia City, along with many other infamous towns in the West, owed their ruthless reputations to William Frederick Cody. In order to attract bigger audiences to his traveling, Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show, Cody exaggerated tales of how savage the West was.
Admittedly, our Western movies, T.V. shows, and video games have portrayed our western regions of the late 1800s, as wild and wooly.
In truth, it appears that the “Wild West” was actually calm compared to our nation today.
Winkler writes, “The very crimes that Americans today consider a legacy of the ‘Wild West’ were almost unheard. People didn’t even lock their doors…” -”Gun Fight,” p. 164.
Apparently, guns were not as numerous in the Wild West as we were led to believe. Besides the “Wild West” had considerably more — and stricter — gun regulations than most of our states have today.
In fact, today, our nation holds 120.5 firearms per 100 residents. That seems an inordinate amount of weapons, given the fact that not everyone in our nation owns a firearm.
Actually, only 31 percent of our population owns firearms. I did not realize that such a minority of our population held weapons.
More astonishing is the fact that the United States makes up only 4.27 percent of the world’s population. I did not have a clue that we were such a small portion of the world’s populace.
Even more overwhelming was this realization: we — ordinary citizens — hold 393 million of the world’s arms. That is roughly 46 percent.
With that saturation level of weapons across our country, how can we honestly expect our nation to be safe and peaceful?
Yet, folks who are stringent advocates for lenient gun regulations place the blame on those who suffer mental illness. (The blame is misplaced.)
Actually, it would appear that those opposed to gun regulations feel that a scarcity of guns is far more dangerous.
“To gun rights hard-liners, the paucity of gun deaths in the Wild West must have been a product of easy access to guns. In their image of the West, where guns dangled from the hips of sheriffs, cowboys, and outlaws, few people were crazy enough to commit a crime when they knew they would be instantly met by the barrel end of a Colt .45.” -”Gun Fight,” p 165.
Winkler observed that some hardcore guns rights advocates truly believe that, “An armed society is a polite society.”
Assume that most of us attending a public event are armed. How do we discern the difference between the “good guy with a gun” and the “bad guy with a gun”?
What happens if a good guy misjudges and mistakenly shoots another good guy or several good guys? That seems like an appalling senseless tragedy.
Additionally, how can peace officers assess the situation when they arrive on the scene? Should they just take out everyone who has a weapon? Obviously not! But how are the officers to tell the good from the bad? What a frightening scenario!
Plus, I don’t really want to go shopping or to the theater or a festival or — perish the thought — to a school event where most of the people are armed.
That certainly is not the atmosphere that I feel comfortable exposing my grandchildren to!
My inclination is to cover my face and hide from the dilemma. Yes, that would be cowardly.
Fortunately, there are some who are braver than I.
David Hogg, a victim of the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, is the co-founder of March for Our Lives. March is a movement organized by young people — many of them students who suffered through the Parkland shooting that claimed 17 lives. The movement is focused on implementing some — not total, just reasonable — gun regulations.
On Sept. 3, when Walmart asked its customers to refrain from openly carrying guns in Walmarts where states permitted open carry, the retail giant set in motion actions on the part of other corporate entities, sparking them to issue similar requests, Those corporations included: CVS Health, Walgreens, Kroger, and Wegmans.
As David Hogg, who is now a freshman at Harvard, wisely observed, “It’s going to be corporations like Walmart taking the lead.”
Indeed!
In an interview, Sept. 7, on Chris Hayes, Hogg noted that he is baffled that we can think that “...violence is a resolution to our problems.” How is it that, “...we feel it is more American to pick up a gun ‘cause you’re afraid of what you don’t know, than it is to explore what you don’t know?”
Perhaps because we, as a species, are prone to let our fears rule us. For peace’s sake we must apply reason to our fears.
As our students and corporations forge a way toward greater gun safety in our nation, we should pause and take a look at our actual history and draw lessons from our “Wild West.”
Then we should imitate our old “Wild West”!
How can we in good conscience continue to tout and tote weapons when those very weapons jeopardize us every day?
Currently, S-184 and H.R. 674 are languishing in the Senate and in the House of Representatives, respectively.
Named the “Gun Violence Prevention Research Act,” the bills aim “to authorize the appropriation of funds to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for conducting or supporting research on firearms safety or gun violence prevention.”
Both bills were presented on Jan. 17, of this year.
We should each write, call, or email our senators and representatives and urge them to support these bills to ensure that this act becomes law. Such action would make a promising start toward the enactment of some sensible gun regulations. PostScript: Last Thursday, as I prepared to email this column for release, news broke that the CEOs of 145 companies signed a letter to the U.S. Senate demanding action on our gun violence epidemic.
