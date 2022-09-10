After several months of great anticipation, President Biden pulled the trigger cancelling up to $20,000 of college debt for nearly 40 million Americans worth $330 billion – conveniently before the November midterm election. Biden is also extending loan forbearance for another four months even as unemployment among college graduates is at two percent.

Biden dodged Congress that legally controls the nation’s purse strings. Biden admitted in December 2020 it was “pretty questionable” whether he had authority to cancel any debt.