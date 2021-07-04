In 1826, as the 50th anniversary of signing of the Declaration of Independence neared, Thomas Jefferson received a personal invitation to journey from his Virginia home, to go northward to Philadelphia for a blockbuster celebration marking the auspicious occasion.
Not feeling up to par, Jefferson declined. Wanting to recognize the importance of the Declaration, he enclosed the following statement:
“May it be to the world, what I believe it will be … the signal of arousing men to burst the chains … and to assume the blessings and security of self-government. That form, which we have substituted, restores the free right to the unbounded exercise of reason and freedom of opinion. All eyes are opened, or opening, to the rights of man. … For ourselves, let the annual return of this day forever refresh our recollections of these rights, and an undiminished devotion to them.”
– Thomas Jefferson, June 24, 1826, Monticello
– Taken from info online: PBS History of the capitol-fourth.
The author of the Declaration wasn’t given to hyperbole and, thus, did not overestimate the document’s value.
The paper was the cornerstone for a nation founded on the premise that citizens should not be ruled by a dictator – whether that person was an emperor, a king, or an autocrat.
Despite the fact that the Colonies were already at war with England prior to the Declaration, it still must have required extraordinary courage for a rag-tag band of fighters to officially and formally rise up against the most powerful nation on the planet.
However, some colonists believed that each individual was entitled to self rule or at least to having a voice in the formation of that rule. In order to establish self rule, voting rights were needed.
As Chief Justice Earl Warren wisely observed “The right to vote freely for the candidate of one’s choice is of the essence of a democratic society, and any restrictions on that right strike at the heart of representative government.” --Case: Reynolds v Sims, 1964.
In what has always struck me as an unlikely happenstance, “On July 4, 1826, at the age of 90, Adams lay on his deathbed while the country celebrated (the 50th anniversary of) Independence Day. His last words were, ‘Thomas Jefferson still survives.’ He was mistaken: Jefferson had died five hours earlier at Monticello at the age of 83.”
– History.com This Day in History.
Of course, both Adams and Jefferson had been instrumental in creating the Declaration of Independence. Jefferson authored it.
Each served eight years as President.
The Declaration was a sound beginning, although it did limit voting rights. It only ensured the right to white male landowners.
Indeed it has been a continuing battle to obtain rights for those who are not white and not male.
The process is slow and as much as I would prefer that, from the outset, the entire operation had included the right for us all to vote. I doubt that could have been pulled off.
Painstakingly, over the centuries the rest of us have secured voting rights – or at least we are supposed to have access to the ballot.
The 15th Amendment, supposedly guaranteeing Black men voting rights, was ratified in 1870.
According to the Library of Congress’s statement:
The 15th Amendment to the U.S. The Constitution granted African American men the right to vote by declaring that the “right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
(Rights for women were not even contemplated.)
Getting an amendment ratified does not ensure that the law will be honored.
When the 15th Amendment was ratified February 3, 1870, it appeared Black males could actually vote. However, states intent on blocking Blacks’ votes imposed poll taxes and literacy tests.
Finally, “The Voting Rights Act of 1965 offered African Americans a way to get around the barriers at the state and local levels that had prevented them from exercising their 15th Amendment right to vote. After it was signed into law by LBJ, Congress amended it five more times to expand its scope and offer more protections. This law has been called one of the most effective pieces of civil rights legislation ever enacted by the Dept. of Justice. Its gutting by the decision in Shelby County v. Holder in 2013 has led to more restrictive voting laws in at least 7 states.”
– Georgetown Law Library.
Numbers update: since January of this year, 14 states have put restrictive voting laws on their books.
Although the 1965 Voting Rights Act is relatively recent history, it took nearly an entire century to be enacted. Lamentably, even now, there are movements across our land that feel as though some folks want to rescind the rights of Black men and – yes, of Black women, too, now that they have the vote.
I must confess, I do not understand why we all are not making every effort to ensure every eligible person’s right to vote. To not do so feels like stealing.
Our nation will be stronger if we make certain that everyone exercises her/his right to vote.
As we are in the midst of celebrating July 4, it is reassuring that – finally – June 19 is a federal holiday. We marked – well, at least recognized – it this past June 19 as an official occasion.
Down in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, after the Civil War ended on April 9 of that year, folks were unaware the war had ended.
It is likely that they were also unaware that President Lincoln had – on Jan. 1, 1863 – signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing the slaves from bondage.
Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston in June. His mission was to proclaim Order No. 3 to the townspeople.
On June 19, Gen Granger read the following notice to the townspeople:
Order No. 3:
“The people are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property, between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them, become that between employer and hired labor. The freed are advised to remain at their present homes, and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts; and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
Those just freed slaves danced in the streets! As they say in the South, boy howdy, I’d have danced, too! Wouldn’t you?
Although, I would have worried that there did not seem to be any plan to help ease Blacks into freedom. As much as one might desire that freedom, it has to entail a tremendous adjustment. Also, there did not seem to be any way to help support the plantation owners until they could actually function as employers, not just masters.
To its credit, Gavelston has celebrated Juneteenth since 1866.
Now that we – across our nation – have become aware of the significance of Juneteenth, we should be more capable of figuring out ways to ensure that Blacks can vote.
Hopefully, I am not too optimistic in thinking that marking a day, nationwide, that is of such consequence to our Black citizens, will help enlighten us who are white.
Voting is vital to our democracy. It helps each of us monitor fairness in our governments, from the federal level, to state levels, to local levels.
Everyone should have a say in our governance. Ensuring the right to vote gives us control and confidence in our continued freedom!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.