Obviously, it is not worth the time to change the time!
Or, rather, to not change the time!
Oh dread, it is that time, again!
And, I feel like the character from the Peanuts comicstrip. You know the one, the ever gullible Charlie Brown. Right! Who seriously believes that Lucy is ever going to resist ripping that football away just as Charlie goes for the ultimate kick?
It was this time last year, hope blossomed forth fuller than usual. Alas, the hope was shattered.
Thus, it is that time, again! Prepare for most of your clocks, cell phones, laptops, etc. to leap forward an hour come the wee hours of Sunday morning. Yes, it is Spring, so we spring forward. Neat memory trick, eh? Spring forward; fall back. The official moment of time change will be 2 a.m., this coming Sunday.
If you are taken aback by time change arriving so quickly, there is a good reason. There was a day, when we sprang forward in the first week of April. However, in 2007, the Energy Act of 2005 took effect. That act lengthened Daylight Saving Time by two months. For most of my lifetime, DST ran from the first of April through the end of October. Actually, I consider the addition of two months to Daylight Saving Time to be a bonus.
Also, it is easier to change our clocks, these days, because the whole time change maneuver is basically completed while we sleep. It is handled automatically by our smart technological gadgets. However, if you are like me, you still have a few clock radios and old-fashioned clocks that will require you to reset the time by hand. Now, if I can only recall how to do that with each of these antiquated devices.
This springing forward has its advantages and disadvantages. Swiping an extra hour from morning time and attaching it to evening time, means the sun sets later providing us with light farther into the evening. For folks who suffer from Seasonal Affect Disorder (depression generated by early darkness) the change to DST improves their mood.
Some of my family members, including myself, suffer, to varying degrees, from SAD.
However, on the downside, springing forward means losing sleep. Right, our clocks will jump from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. subtracting a snoozing hour.
That throws our cicada rhythms out of whack. Once my cicada rhythms are out of whack, it takes up to three weeks to get them back on track.
Artificial time changes generate extra hassles for parents who are stuck either trying to get their children up early enough for school, or trying to get them to bed early enough to ensure a good night’s sleep. That does not take into account how weary from lack of sleep, in the spring, or from SAD, in the fall, the parents might be. Nor does it consider “Fido’s” discontent with the schedule alterations.
In fact, “It would seem that a primary complaint of those seeking a change from the current situation is the act of time switching itself, and the problems that it creates. Opinions are mixed on the benefits of daylight time versus standard time, but the actual March and November time changes are almost universally reviled because of all the accompanying adjustments that all of us make, like coming home from work in the dark and the slower-than-expected resetting of our internal time clocks.” -National Conference of State Legislatures, Nov. 15, 2019.
Apparently, it is not worth our legislatures time to follow through on eliminating time change. Oh, they start; unfortunately, they become sidetracked.
“Since 2015, more than 200 bills and resolutions have been introduced in virtually every state to either stay on standard time or convert to full-time DST.
“Until 2018, none of the hundreds of bills under consideration passed. However, in 2018, California and Florida voted to make DST permanent and in 2019, an additional six states passed legislation to place the state on year-round DST, if so authorized by Congress. Utah passed a resolution urging Congress to authorize year-round DST in a resolution but did not commit the state to do so.” -National Conference of State Legislatures, Nov. 15, 2019.
Unfortunately, even if states succeed in authorizing year-round DST, it will take an act of Congress to permit those states to implement Daylight Saving Time.
In March of last year, state Rep. Russ Diamond, a Republican from Lebanon County, introduced legislation to eliminate Daylight Saving Time (DST) in Pennsylvania, permanently.
Rep. Diamond correctly observed that, “There is no national crisis that changing clocks helps to alleviate.”
Yes, last year this time, the possibility that our nation might finally eliminate this archaic and useless ritual seemed real. I hoped that if a majority of states demanded an end to time change that Congress would pass a bill permitting states to remain on DST. (States are currently permitted to remain on Standard Time, but not on DST. Who knows why?)
Anyway, I, foolishly, hoped that this week’s impending time change would be the final time change and there would be no need to fall back in the fall.
I prefer to go with the Daylight Saving Time hours -- more light in the evening as opposed to Standard Time with more dark in the evening. Although, I will settle for permanent Standard Time, just to put an end to this time change nonsense.
Speaking of nonsense. Can we finally put to rest three time change fallacies?
1 -- Time change was not implemented to benefit farmers. Talk to any dairy farmer. “Ole Bessie” ignores the clock. She listens to Mother Nature’s dictates. Farmers have always been against time change.
2 -- Also, our beloved Founding Father Benjamin Franklin did not invent time change.
“Many sources also credit Benjamin Franklin with being the first to suggest seasonal time change. However, the idea voiced by the American inventor and politician in 1784 can hardly be described as fundamental for the development of modern DST. After all, it did not even involve turning the clocks. In a letter to the editor of the Journal of Paris, which was entitled “An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light”, Franklin simply suggested that Parisians could economize candle usage by getting people out of bed earlier in the morning. What’s more: Franklin meant it as a joke.” --https://www.timeanddate.com/time/dst/history.html.
3 -- Time change, when first used during WWI and WWII, did help save on kerosene and candles, then. However, in our age of air conditioning and tech equipment that is no longer the case.
A study, done in Indiana after that state finally moved to DST, explicitly proves the point.
Laura Grant, who is an economics professor at Claremont McKenna College, Calif., co-authored a time-change study with Yale economist Matthew Kotchen. In a Nov. 3, 2017 report to MarketWatch, Grant stated,
“We used a policy change in Indiana to estimate daylight saving time’s effects on electricity consumption. Before 2006, most Indiana counties didn’t observe it. By comparing households’ electricity demand before and after daylight saving time was adopted, month by month, we showed that it had actually increased residential electricity demand in Indiana by 1% to 4% annually.
“The largest effects occurred in the summer — when shifting clocks forward aligns our lives with the hottest part of the day, so that people tend to use more air conditioning — and late fall, when we wake up in a cold dark house and use more heating, with no reduction in lighting needs.” -MarketWatch, Nov. 3, 2017.
What are the odds that some of the time-change legislation sitting unattended could be passed through our state and federal legislative bodies in time to skip the fall time change?
I know. I know. I am following in Charlie Brown’s footsteps, again. I am setting myself up for disappointment in the fall.
Still, I plan to contact Rep. Russ Diamond.
I urge you to do the same. Someday, time change will become a relic of the past.
Let Rep. Diamond know he has support beyond his 102nd District.
He can be reached at:
Phone: 717-277-2101.
His Harrisburg office: 717-787-2686.
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
