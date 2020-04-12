Often, we are urged to search until we find the good in the bad. It can be a tough assignment. What can possibly be good in a viral pandemic?
How can being stuck at home day in and day out be good? What do you do with your extra time besides binge on junk foods, and T.V. shows or movies? (That’s not to mention that not working cannot be good for your bank account.)
Even so, it appears that many folks, more ingenious than myself, are choosing to clean their domiciles – from top to bottom – or even do limited remodeling of their places of shelter. Some folks have taken this time as an opportunity to brush up on their cooking skills and even include their kids in the cooking lessons. Indeed, there are some people industrious enough to make use of the internet to learn a foreign language or to learn how to play a musical instrument. Not me! These folks are making good use of their time by taking advantage of the opportunity to expand their skills. As we know, learning new skills helps expand our mental capacity. Plus, in the case of folks who are improving cooking and baking skills, they have the pleasure of, not only, preparing the food, but also the joy of tasting and dining on their own creative efforts.
Also, in terms of communicating, many people have figured out how to stay in touch with friends and family via Skype or Zoom or other teleconferencing applications. Personally, I am still very challenged when it comes to figuring out how to use Zoom.
However, watching our grandkids and their parents interact with their kids’ teachers on Zoom is remarkable. (Speaking of teachers, from what little I have seen, they are doing a phenomenal job in spite of the difficulties inherent in setting up long-distance learning classes.)
There are, of course, some glitches, but time and repeated use will smooth out many of those issues. Although, Zoom apparently has some troubles with nasty interlopers rudely interrupting Zoom meetings. Hopefully, Zoom remedies that soon.
The pandemic will mean change, even after the virus has been reined in. Not all of the changes will be negative.
It is likely that we will become more adept at distance learning. Some education corporations may devise, refine and prepare specific lessons to be used by teachers either in classrooms or to reach students who are homebound or for homeschooling.
Video conferencing may be so vastly improved that business meetings can be conducted more readily, with fewer light and sound distortions. Plus, those annoying computer freezes may become infrequent.
Less travel for long distance meetings could save businesses money and could also mean less pollution for our planet.
Beyond the imaginable and unimaginable innovations that this pandemic may give rise to, are the current actions by some people that definitely qualify as the silver lining in this dark cloud.
According to NBC news, a landlord in New York City gave his tenants one less thing to worry about.
Mario Salerno, 59, who owns 80 apartments across Williamsburg and Greenpoint, in Brooklyn, waived rent for his 200 tenants for the month of April.
Salerno took the action after some of his tenants shared with him their worries about paying rent. They had lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
Salerno told NBC New York that he is aware that he will take a big hit this month, but he is not worried.
“For me, it was more important for people’s health and worrying about who could put food on whose table,” he told the outlet. “I say don’t worry about paying me, worry about your neighbor and worry about your family.”
He added that he, “‘...hopes other landlords will do the same.”
Apparently, some have.
That landlord is an inspiration. His concern for his neighbors provides not only a good example to follow, but also, offers us hope – something that feels in short supply.
Neighbors can be next door, around the corner or across the country. Case in point, New York City, must feel like Oregon is a neighbor.
Oregon reached out to help ameliorate N.Y. City’s need. That state sent 140 ventilators to N.Y. City.
This headline from the April 4 edition of the Willamette Week tells the story: “Andrew Cuomo thanks Kate Brown: ‘Rest assured that NY will repay the favor when Oregon needs it.’”
Again, a case of neighbors – though distant – helping out.
Of course, in today’s world of jets and the internet, global distance has diminished. Places on the other side of this planet can feel relatively nearby.
Our neighbor China made the headlines.
This from NPR, April 4:
“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday (April 4) that China is facilitating the shipment of 1,000 ventilators to his state, as he continues to shop for more of the lifesaving devices ahead of a growing number of coronavirus patients who will need them.”
Now beyond being charitable, China likely sees the economic advantage in helping us. We are, afterall, one of China’s biggest – if not the biggest – customers. It would be unwise to ignore our current plight, thus possibly watching our economy dissolve into chaos. China wants to best us, but not totally destroy us. So, yes, it is beneficial for China to be our good neighbor on the other side of this old globe.
As, my spouse quipped, in his wiseguy fashion, “Yes, Dorothy, nationalism is no longer viable. Trade wars need to be relegated to the past. The world needs to knit together!” -S.Nevada.
Certainly, the pandemic has shown us we must work cooperatively.
Chuck Todd, on Meet the Press, April 5, observed that. “We will be seeing lots of problems that we need to solve that we didn’t know about.”
The unhealthy state of our healthcare system being at the top of the list of problems.
Beyond healthcare, we need to realize that we are all stuck on this rock together. That being the case, we must – if we are to survive – look out for the best interests of each and every one of us.
If we take that lesson from this pandemic, that will be the most significant silver lining in this blighted moment.
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
