Plus, it is eerily unnerving to see nearly empty streets, roads and stores. It reminds me of those old sci-fi flicks and T.V. shows where the heavily garbed humans wore protective suits, respirators, and large helmets making it difficult to determine if the overly clad creatures were even human.
Practicing self isolation or sheltering in place can become tedious fairly quickly for most of us.
Still, we must comply even if we feel that the current protocols exhibit an overabundance of caution. (Confession, I tend to always question dictums. I attribute it to my West Virginia roots and definitely to a granddad who never shied away from vigorously questioning authority.)
So, yes, I am making every effort to abide by the COVID-19 regs.
Yet, I mumble. However, whenever I see grocery store and drug store employees – on the front lines – doing their jobs, I am impressed. Without them, the rest of us would be in quite a predicament. Granted, they are getting paid, but they are on the job despite their fears for their own and their families safety. My spouse and I can pick up essential foods and medicines and if we’re practicing social distancing, we are likely safe from the virus. However, these folks who are working long hours and exceedingly busy shifts can be in harm’s way. Unfortunately, not everyone who is making an essential food/medicine pickup is abiding by the social distance – 6 feet apart – rule, or making certain to thoroughly cleanse their hands regularly or avoiding face touching. Who knew keeping our germy hands away from our faces would require such an all consuming effort? Hand washing, that’s easy, but I’m slightly germaphobic.
Unfortunately, some folks do not really believe that stringent protocol is really necessary.
Granted, I have moments when I wonder if we are not overreacting, even so, assume we are. Then we will have unnecessarily taken precautions. However, if the virus is as lethal as medical experts warn us, then those precautions are saving lives. So, how can we afford to ignore such preventative measures?
I cannot. I dare not, despite the fact that I, at moments, wonder about the statistics on the COVID-19 outbreak. Don’t we need nationwide testing of everyone? How else can we calculate an accurate percentage rate of deaths from the virus compared to the number of those infected? Don’t we need to know the total infection number?
It is all so microscopic and far beyond my comprehension.
As my spouse observed, “The problem here is, there is nothing physical to grapple with – nothing to wrestle to the ground. The enemy is unseen,” -S. Nevada.
Indeed, unseen villains really have the advantage over us.
Unfortunately, partisanship has helped cloud the problem. Some folks actually believe that the virus epidemic is a plot by politicians that is being flamed by the media.
(As a former member of the media, my natural inclination is to defend the media.) However, during this flu epidemic, much of the media – particularly broadcast journalists – have sounded panicked. The media need to stop reporting the latest number of people to test positive for COVID-19 as though they’re reporting on an intense sporting event. Giving the number of deaths as though it’s a scoreboard result is repugnant. Plus, the excitement in the reporters’ voices does nothing to calm our frayed nerves.
Besides the intensity of the reporting, there are moments when interviews lack clarity. Actually to be fair, both reporters and government officials are currently over worked, and likely exhausted. However, slip ups like the one
Sunday, March 22, on Meet the Press, can add to the confusion and the discomfort. MTP host, Chuck Todd, was interviewing Gov. Larry Hogan, R-MD.
Gov. Hogan, in making an effort to convey the severity of the crisis, said, “We had another death here in Maryland, last night. We hit just over 500 in the Washington region.”
That sounded as though Maryland and the D.C. area had suffered 500 deaths. Now, usually, Todd would have caught that awkwardly worded statement and immediately clarified to forestall any misperception. Todd didn’t. It is likely that he, his staff and his colleagues are completely worn out from the increased hours of work and the high stress levels over this epidemic. The same is probably the case for Gov. Hogan who has his hands full trying to protect the citizens of his state.
So, it falls to those of us who are sheltering in place to double check figures, double check reports and make every effort to not accept or add rumors to the rumor mill.
That could help calm us some given that the rumor mill is almost always filled with exaggerated information. Also, we can hope that our newscasters slow the pace of their news delivery. Calm and measured reporting, reminiscent of “Uncle Walt” – Walter Cronkite, the CBS news anchor during the 1960s ‘70s – could be reassuring.
Another suggestion to help us achieve calm comes from historian and author, Doris Kearns Goodwin.
Goodwin, reflecting on the trying times during World War II, explained that President Franklin Roosevelt held a cocktail party for his staff every night at the White House, during the duration of the war. The party was a World War II-free zone. In other words, no planning, no worrying, no talk about WWII was permitted during party hours.
Goodwin suggested that, “Maybe we need a virtual cocktail party. Isolation is so damming to us; we need human connectedness so badly.”
Her suggestion is sound and fortunately with today’s technology we have the capability of connecting from the safety of our homes. We should make an effort to make our virtual cocktail parties COVID-19-free zones.
Viewing this self isolation as the ultimate stay-home vacation and planning to fill our free hours with activities we thoroughly enjoy can help preserve our sanity.
We can suffer this moment or we can try to grab some down time. Granted, making the best of this moment requires more work, but it also renders more rewards. At least, I keep telling myself that. So far, the folks I know are surviving. I am too, despite occasional moments when I feel as though I am in a Looney Toon cartoon.
We all must endeavor to remain calm!
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
