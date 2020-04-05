How easy is it to take the comforts and pleasures of life for granted?
We can easily assume that a bounty of food will always be readily available. For example, I am accustomed to exquisite lunches and dinners. (Among my spouse’s several talents is his skill in the kitchen.)
Likewise, I assume hot shower water will always be more than adequate. The daffodils and cherry trees blooming in the yard are such a normal spring event, I take them and their beauty as a given.
So many things in life are so routine that, even though I notice and appreciate them, I still assume they will always be there to enrich life.
The first week that the Gettysburg Times did not print its Monday paper came as no surprise. Yet, the empty slot in my mailbox where the morning paper normally resides was painfully vacant. Now, Alex Hayes, Times newsroom editor, had forewarned me. Even if he hadn’t given me a heads up, a notice was published, a couple of times, on the paper’s front page indicating that the Times was downsizing. The plan was to go from publishing the print edition six days a week to three days a week. The paper planned to continue publishing online six days a week and print subscribers could access the online editions by logging in with their subscription account number.
On Monday, March 23, when the Times didn’t appear in our mailbox’s paper slot, I was startled at how sad I felt.
On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, I will have to forego perusing the Times as I sip my steaming cup of morning coffee. (OK, several cups. I am a bit of a coffee addict.) So much for normalcy regarding the paper.
Local print papers provide the latest news regarding municipal meetings, area accidents, school news, sports news, community and church events, editorial opinions, obits, articles on gardening. The bulk of the news focuses on local issues. Take away local newspapers and there will be little access to area news.
Granted, the Times online is doing a fine job of providing local coverage. Still, to me, reading online is just not the same as feeling the paper between my fingers, inhaling the aroma of the ink that is dried on the pages, turning from page to page, even struggling to fold a page over – usually to the editorial page – and being able to turn to the comics for some humorous relief. As a bonus, I can pass the paper on to a friend who likes to do the puzzles.
For years, the Gettysburg Times has successfully kept its six-day a week print newspaper in circulation. Back in the early 2000s, when the online trend first started, several print papers moved their entire productions to online editions. Around that time, the Times added online news but was steadfast in publishing its daily print edition. By 2008 and 2009, many major print papers had downsized and were only publishing printed editions three days a week. Still, our small-town paper hung in there. Then, in 2013, the Phil Jones family sold the Times to Samples News Group – a northern Pennsylvania business that was purchasing other small town papers in the northeast. Thankfully, Sample was determined to continue with the six-day Times print edition.
All of those years, since online journalism’s inception, I fretted. I was certain that our small town paper would succumb to the pressures that so many papers – even large papers – had buckled under.
Of course, the arrival of COVID-19 became a major concern. Print newspapers rely, as their life’s blood, on advertising dollars from businesses. Small town papers usually rely on small, local businesses.
With the emergence of COVID-19, small businesses, who have either been closed or are providing take-out or curbside service, are struggling to survive. Businesses providing partial services are bringing in a few dollars. The businesses that are closed are faced with no income. Many, if not most, of the business owners are wondering how long they will survive.
They do not have dollars to spend on advertisements.
Even if those businesses had the resources, they have no need to advertise. It is not as though they can advertise a dinner special or a sale on furniture or clothing.
That the Gettysburg Times, as usual, is holding its ground is no surprise. It has an amazing staff that is devoted to the job of bringing the local news to our community. (This is not to suggest that this newspaper or any newspaper can long survive without an income.)
During this pandemic, the Times has kept us posted regarding the virus’s statistics, provided information about county and municipal officials’ efforts to answer our needs at the local level; reported on community organizations’ efforts to see that those in need receive food, and has even included feature stories and photographs about various individuals’ efforts to bring some cheer to us.
Plus, like most print newspapers, the Times is performing this feat with a skeletal staff.
Attribute that to its excellent leadership including Managing Editor Alex Hayes, Assistant Editor Adam Michael and Publisher Harry Hartman.
I speak as an insider. There was a day when I worked in the newsroom. News staff at the Times has always been dedicated to the job. Over the years, I have watched the parade of journalists who have served the Times. They were and are committed to the hard work of chasing down news, of checking and double checking facts, of working less than stellar hours, and of being precise and accurate. Since the staff is frequently rushed as they work against deadlines, it requires intense concentration, precise attention to details and all of that while racing against the clock. Oh, certainly, there are those fun and relaxing special feature interviews or the jaunts to cover school events. Those occasions are more relaxed, but then running to cover accidents and fires can take its toll.
Still, the staff over the years has been – and the current staff definitely is – dedicated to the job. Plus, they all share a commitment to the premise that a democratic/republic cannot work properly without a free and functional press. (Note: Anyone who wasn’t passionate about the necessity of the free press, usually decided the newsroom wasn’t the place for them and they moved on.)
News folks are indeed a rare breed.
As much as I worried over the last two decades about losing print newspapers, actually, the COVID-19 epidemic may reveal how essential local journalism is and, it’s possible, there might be a resurgence of local daily news on paper.
As my spouse pointed out, “The local newspaper is the drumbeat of the community. We can’t afford to be without that drumbeat.” — S. Nevada
I pray for the day when, six-days a week, I can pick up the Gettysburg Times paper, get a steaming cup of coffee and find out what is happening in my neck of the woods.
