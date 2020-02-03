I don’t know if it’s still common or not, but when I was young, grown ups routinely asked children, “Who do you want to be like when you grow up? Who is your hero?”
Always, I immediately and proudly replied, “My dad!”
Normally, at that point, the adult posing the question would look disappointed, mumble and then exclaim, “Of course, of course. Naturally, you want to be like your parents!”
OK, I guess most little kids want to be like their parents. So, point taken. Although, I thought -- and still do -- that my father was an exemplary person to emulate.
The questioner would continue, “But, who besides your parents is your heroine?”
I was always stumped for an answer. I fumbled to name someone whom I wanted to pattern my life after.
I could be a bit of a petulant child. I don’t think the behavior was intentional, but…
However, there is irony in this. Now, in my dotage, I have a hero. Actually, probably more than one, but it is the amazing RBG whom I wish to tout today.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who serves as an associate justice on our Supreme Court, has a reputation for working tirelessly despite her bouts with cancer.
Beyond her own ailments, Ginsburg has gently and courageously cared for more than her share of family members who have succumbed, over the years, to various ailments.
Her perseverance, her tenacity, her fearlessness are remarkable.
I question how she persists. It seems lame to say, but I fold at the slightest sign of even a head cold. So, I am in awe of her devotion and her capacity to keep going, regardless.
Beyond her fortitude, she exhibits a brilliance that I envy.
Initially, she fought to find employment as a lawyer. That moment -- the late 1950s, early 1960s -- was an era when women were viewed as incapable of serving as attorneys.
“Despite her excellent credentials, she struggled to find employment as a lawyer, because of her gender and the fact that she was a mother. At the time, only a very small percentage of lawyers in the United States were women, and only two women had ever served as federal judges. However, one of her Columbia law professors advocated on her behalf and helped to convince Judge Edmund Palmieri of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to offer Ginsburg a clerkship (1959–61).” -Encyclopedia Britannica.
That opening was all Ginsburg needed to launch her career. From there, she became involved in the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the rest is history.
“During the remainder of the 1970s, Ginsburg was a leading figure in gender-discrimination litigation. In 1972, she became founding counsel of the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project and coauthored a law-school casebook on gender discrimination. In the same year, she became the first tenured female faculty member at Columbia Law School. She authored dozens of law review articles and drafted or contributed to many Supreme Court briefs on the issue of gender discrimination. During the decade, she argued before the Supreme Court six times, winning five cases.” -Encyclopedia Britannica.
Perhaps one of her least noticed, howbeit, most critical cases -- Craig vs Boren -- involved “nonalcoholic” beer.
Remarkably, in that case, Ginsburg did not defend the young women’s rights. Instead, she argued for the young men’s rights.
The basis of the case was a law passed by Oklahoma. It was “...a statute prohibiting the sale of ‘nonintoxicating’ 3.2% beer to males under the age of 21 but allowed females over the age of 18 to purchase it. The statute was challenged as a Fourteenth Amendment Equal Protection Clause violation by Curtis Craig, a male who was over 18 but under 21, and Carolyn Whitener, an Oklahoma vendor of alcohol. The nominal defendant was David Boren, who was sued ex officio by virtue of his serving as Governor of Oklahoma at the time of the lawsuit.”
Ginsburg, in her role as an ACLU attorney, “...advised the plaintiff’s attorney, submitted an amicus brief and was present at (the) counsel table during oral argument before the Supreme Court.” -Wikipedia.
The ‘nonintoxicating’ beer statute violated the 14th Amendment which was passed in 1868. The 14th Amendment required that each state guarantee “equal protection under the law,” to everyone -- even noncitizens.
According to a podcast by WNYC Studios, despite the existence of the 14th Amendment, “...for nearly a century, women had a hard time convincing the courts that they should be allowed to be jurors, lawyers, and bartenders, just the same as men.”
Unsurprisingly, Ginsburg, who, at the time, was a lawyer with the ACLU, “...set out to convince an all-male Supreme Court to take sex discrimination seriously with an unconventional strategy. She didn’t just bring cases where women were the victims of discrimination; she also brought cases where men were the victims.” -WNYC Studios
Ginsburg effectively argued -- before the Supreme Court -- that permitting women to purchase 3.2 beer, while prohibiting men, of the same age, from purchasing the “nonalcoholic” beverage was, in fact, discrimination against men.
Following Ginsburg’s presentation, the Supreme Court, in a majority ruling, overturned the Oklahoma statute which had given 18- to 21-year-old females the right to purchase 3.2 percent beer.
In the Craig vs Boren case, Ginsburg demonstrated her keen insight. She immediately and fully realized that while the law appeared to discriminate against only males, in reality, the law actually set the stage for discrimation against women, as well. The rationale for the Oklahoma statute was based on the assumption that women were more rational than men and thus, could purchase the beer at an earlier age. Women were expected to be more restrained in their behavior, unlike males. It was presumed that males would abandon all reason, consume the beer, and then drive while intoxicated. Such presumptions placed expectations on females that could lead to greater suppression of women. Such “logic” could lead to undue repression of women. It is amazing how such rationalization can be turned upside down.
In another aspect -- and possibly more important -- Ginsburg understood the vital role of words. In her presentation before the Supreme Court, she replaced the word “sex” with the term “gender.”
In 1976, the term “gender” appeared more neutral than the word “sex,” which seemed more provocative and thus more of a distraction to the case.
So, although, the Craig vs Boren case is not particularly well known, it was pivotal in terms of gender discrimination court cases and has been referred to subsequently in many gender discrimination cases.
RGB’s life-long pursuit of gender equality has helped advance women’s rights, particularly in the workforce. Granted, more progress is needed. However, RGB was a pioneer. She played an integral role, not only in the court cases she argued, but also in her personal career. She targeted and obtained jobs in the field of law from which women were barred. Not only did Ginsburg help break the law field barriers that women faced, she excelled in those job positions.
So, back to the question of whom I admire.
I would feel exceedingly fortunate if I could attain half the insight and a quarter of the perseverance that RBG exhibited and continues to exhibit.
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.