Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.

(Note: This is my final column for this year. I plan to return in the middle of January. Okay, I confess. I am being lazy.

Also, in case your mail-in ballot for the November 2nd election is still lingering on your “to-do” pile, please grab it, vote and mail it immediately!

Deadline for mail-in ballots to arrive at the County Board of Elections is Nov. 2, 8 p.m.

Be sure to put postage on your ballot. Since the ballot feels weighty, two stamps should ensure delivery.)