Complaining tends to be a default activity for me.
You might say, it’s almost my hobby.
Years ago when I taught school, I complained vociferously about having too many pupils, too few books and not enough desks. I mean, what was I to do? Stack two or three kids to a desk?
Granted that was in the early 1970s and my first-grade classroom – which was outfitted for the once normal amount of 24 students – was housing 37 pupils. So, there was that.
Still, I watched other teachers – my colleagues – who met those issues as challenges and successfully educated their charges.
At a glance, it appears those issues have been addressed. Plus, teachers sometimes – even – have a teacher’s assistant. What a bonus!
So, too many kids crowded in too small a room trying to learn while sharing books, because the school failed – due to costs – to purchase the amount of teaching material required is hopefully a problem of the past.
Still, I would not want to be a teacher in today’s environment.
In our current environment, teachers, school administrators and even school board members no longer receive the respect that they deserve.
Heck, they do not even receive the courtesy that any of us are due.
To those school employees and volunteers who are struggling against a virulent adversary (the virus), in an obstructive and – in fact – an exceedingly hostile environment in an effort to keep their students both safe and in school we owe much thanks!
On October 12, in Florida, during a Brevard School Board meeting, Jennifer Jenkins, a board member, described the harassment she had faced because she supports mask mandates.
During the meeting, Jenkins explained, “I don’t reject people coming here and speaking their voice, they do it all the time.
We don’t stop them from doing that. I don’t reject them standing outside my home. I reject them following me around in a car, following my car around. I reject them saying that they’re ‘coming for me,’ that I need to ‘beg for mercy.’
“I reject that, when they are using their First Amendment rights on public property, they’re also going behind my home and brandishing their weapons to my neighbors, that they’re making false (Department of Children and Family) claims against me to my daughter, that I have to take a DCF investigator to her playdate to go underneath her clothing and check for burn marks.”
That is astonishing! I struggle to comprehend how anyone who viciously stalks another citizen and engages in false accusations thinks.
How does her/his mind work?
How does anyone justify such behavior?
Yet, the threats and stalking of school employees and volunteers has reached a dire state, across the nation.
As an October 14, article in Florida Today reported, there are now, “...federal investigation into threats and pressure on school board members around the country who support robust measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in schools.”
Never, in my wildest dreams, did I envision a day when those of us who worked in public schools would face such vile threats and such a profusion of profanity.
Never, in my half dozen years of teaching, did any parent – or anyone – threaten me or any of my colleagues – with physical harm. And, frankly, I used to substitute in classes where some students were challenged to control their emotions. No child, no parent, no one ever came, even, close to making a threat!
Back in the 1960s-70s, common courtesy was common!
Can that be the answer?
Earlier this month, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s pointed memo to the FBI, stated “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values.”
Garland explained that there has been an increase in harassment, in intimidation and in violent threats against those who serve in our public schools.
He added, “Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.”
In October, violent protests aimed at school staff and board members have spread across our nation.
The protesters rile against mask mandates and agitate at the possibility of vaccine mandates.
That’s not all. Apparently, these activists are vexed by “critical race theory.” They want it banned from being taught in public school. Given that CRT is the study of the intersection of race and U.S. law, I agree with them.
However, I do not think they really need to fret about CRT being taught to public school students in K through 12th grades. The course is usually not available until students reach the grad-school level.
Chip Slaven, – a native West Virginian and the National School Boards Association’s interim executive director and CEO – explained in his statement:
“The individuals who are intent on causing chaos and disrupting our schools—many of whom are not even connected to local schools—are drowning out the voices of parents who must be heard when it comes to decisions about their children’s education, health, and safety. These acts of intimidation are also affecting educational services and school board governance. Some have even led to school lockdowns.” -Wisconsin Examiner, October 6.
It is mind boggling that anyone truly wishes to interfere with our children’s education.
It is appalling that – presumably mature – adults would behave in such a disgraceful fashion. Fortunately our younger children do not typically attend school board meetings, however our senior high and middle school students often do.
Gosh, folks, is this the example we want to set for our youngsters?
A particularly disturbing clip that was on the nightly news showed anti-mask protesters carrying signs as they chased and yelled at a mother who was trying to walk her son home from school. Yes, the mother and son (about 9-years-old) were wearing masks.
To the protesters’ taunts – which were ugly – that they had to remove their masks, the mother responded that she was exercising her freedom of choice. And, she chose a mask for herself and her son!
Whether or not you – or any individual – support the use of masks or you are against mask usage, doesn’t it seem logical that if you are exercising your right to refuse to wear a mask, that folks who chose to wear masks should be allowed to do so, unharassed?
It is confusing! If you want to exercise the right to not wear a mask, how do you rationalize denying other folks the right to wear a mask?
How does that make sense?
In reality, the entire masking/anti-masking issue seems to be symbolic of deeper frustrations.
Most of us have witnessed the use of masks by the medical community.
How many of us would suggest that the surgeons toss their masks into the trash and operate maskless?
More importantly, though, do we – as communities and as a nation – want to engage in such disrespectful, vulgar and sometimes even violent behavior?
Think about it! Is that the example we wish to set for our children?
Would we accept such bad behavior from our children?
