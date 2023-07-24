In 1918 the painter John Singer Sargent was commissioned by the British War Memorials Committee to visit the fields of France to capture on canvas a scene depicting the World War then engulfing the continent. The artist was unsure he could find a single scene to perform such a formidable task.

But at one point near the Western Front, he came upon a medical station where a line of soldiers blinded by mustard gas stood with one arm holding the shoulder of the man in front of him, each man blindly leading the other forward. Other soldiers lay on the ground before them, either blind or dead. A haze covered the scene as if the gas was still settling.