She peeked out the car’s side window as she waited for her grandparents’ return.
(In that era – early 1950s – no one gave a second thought to letting unattended children wait in their vehicles – at least not in southern West Virginia.)
She watched customers of the Company Store come and go.
The green faded wooden building, nestled at the foot of a small hill, was worn, but not as ramshackled as the tiny one-room schoolhouse that clung, precariously, to the side of the hill above the Company Store.
Owned by the area coal mining company, the store served the community as an all-around general merchandise shop. Many of its patrons struggled to afford life, particularly its Black customers.
Peering from the car, she watched as Black men and women cautiously, somberly made their way into the store, quickly paid for their few groceries and slipped unnoticed back out to the parking lot. They herded their children in a manner that revealed their deep concern for their tots’ safety. Once passed the parking lot, they crossed the road and hurriedly made their way up the narrow, dirt path back to the shacks that they called their homes in what was uniformly and perennially called “N***** Holler.”
Picking up their mail, transacting business with the local bank, buying vegetables at the local Kroger store required an actual trip to town, almost always on Saturdays. It was as though Saturday was the designated day that Blacks were allowed to be seen in town.
Sadly, they looked even more cowed and frightened in town than they did at the Company Store.
When passing people – white people, that is – the Black men always bowed their heads and averted their eyes, even from a little white sprout like me.
Once, actually twice, my father took me to visit a little white-painted church, back a narrow, dirt road, near my parents home. He had received a special invite from one of the church elders to “come enjoy the sounds.”
My father, a member of a gospel quartet, jumped at the chance.
“Dr. Pepper” – the elder’s name – was welcoming, easily moved to laughter and lively. He made us feel like we were a part of his parish.
The music was magnificent.
It must have been an unwritten rule, “Whites and Blacks shall not fraternize.” My father only managed to take me back to that little church one more time.
What was plainly written were the words “For Whites Only.” Those signs hung beside water fountains and darkened the doors of public restrooms. Never do I recall seeing water fountains or facilities marked for “Blacks.”
In 1956, my parents moved to Ohio. There were no Blacks – at least not where we lived.
In the elementary school there was one Black student. He had just moved from South Carolina. In later years, he dated one of my good friends causing an alarming stir among my peers and many on the school staff. They questioned “Who’s he think he is hanging out with a white girl like that?” And, “Doesn’t she know any better?”
In the mid-60s, I missed the news about the Civil Rights marches including the Bloody Sunday when Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis, along with 600 fellow demonstrators, marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in Selma, Alabama.
The university, in South Carolina, where I attended, blacked out all news about the Civil Rights movement.
In fact, the leaders at that school still thought it jolly fun – during assemblies – to regale the student body with bad jokes about Blacks.
The year 1968 was tragic! Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King were both assassinated.
That fall I entered the teaching profession at a school district in a small town along the Ohio River across from Parkersburg, West Virginia. The little town was distinguished as an important passageway for slaves seeking freedom in the mid-1800s. It was an integral, crucial site on the Underground Railroad.
In 1968-69, some of the most outspoken residents of that little community spoke bitterly. They cast disparaging remarks, denouncing their forebears who had aided run-a-ways. These disgruntled citizens let it be known that their town would be “purer” if slaves had not infiltrated the area. They made it clear that, presently, Mulattoes would not “contaminate” their community and their schools.
Later in life, in 1990, when I interviewed some senior citizens for newspaper articles, I was startled at how bluntly they regaled me – a stranger – about their disdain for the Black community.
Blacks are no longer treated worse than we treated the cattle in the field during our nation’s first two centuries. Granted, Blacks have more opportunities for better and more advanced education, for better paying jobs, for professional positions, and to purchase more solid homes in neighborhoods with better schools. Yes, Blacks do have more freedom of movement, although they are still more likely to be stopped by police which routinely puts them in greater jeopardy of being killed. It always chills me when friends tell me that it is not uncommon for them to be stopped by officials as they travel.
We have made progress toward racial equality, but if we believe that we have put discrimination behind us, we delude ourselves.
Granted, we now make a point of celebrating Black History Month. However, if we, whites, feel – that by observing Black History Month – we have done our penitence, we miss the harsh brutality that many of our citizens have suffered since our nation’s inception and still suffer today.
We – as a nation – are reluctant to face our nation’s flaws. Actually, we are loath to confront our own personal flaws.
If we feel adamantly – or even casually – that we are not racially biased we fool ourselves.
We each need to look long and to look hard at ourselves.
We need to face and accept who we are. We need to see what inequities we overlook. It would help if we could see ourselves in those whom we think of as “the others” or “those people.”
Seeing our similarities is the wellspring from which we draw empathy.
That empathy can help us focus on our society’s problems and help us take action to solve those problems.
During this February’s Black History, finally, after too long a time, we are making an effort to recognize many of the impressive Blacks who have helped form our nation. Still, there are so many remarkable Blacks whose names are lost to time.
We are at least vaguely familiar with some of their contributions.
We have heard about the slaves who toiled endlessly in the cotton and tobacco fields and those who served in domestic capacities.
We may not be as aware that over 200 enslaved Blacks built our nation’s White House.
Do we realize that without the labors of Black slaves the Colonies could not have laid the foundation for us to successfully trade with European nations and become the nation we are today?
Too often – in our past – our thanks and our recognition of the Blacks and their contributions was basically to oppress them for life.
Even today, Blacks do not enjoy racial equality. They are marginalized.
Historian and author Jon Meacham summarized our nation’s current plight.
Meacham noted, first, that he is “very fortunate.”
As a white male of Southern descent in our country, he enjoys greater privileges than those of color.
Meacham proposed:
“What we are called – by history and faith – to do is make sure the promises of the Declaration of Independence are, in fact, available to all.” –February. 9, 2021.
We can work toward ensuring our Declaration’s promises to all by serious self reflection.
“The realization that we are racist is the first step to curing racism.”
-S. Nevada, February 12.
