Even though you wish you could do something about it, does thinking about racism make you uncomfortable?
Do you find yourself trying to avoid even talking about discrimination?
Do you wish you could do something to improve race relations? But what...?
Do you try to shrug off a nagging sense of guilt?
Ah, doubtless you are Caucasian. Doubtless you’re not alone in your responses.
If you’re like me, you genuinely want to help eliminate racism, but feel lost in terms of how to go about making a difference.
Yet, we cannot afford to let confusion waylay us. We must act!
First, we must be self honest about our nation’s history, about our continuing suppression of Blacks and about our own biases. Honest self reflection is one of life’s toughest tasks.
“Talking about, reading about and even interacting with people of different races can provoke intense anxiety and defensiveness from white people,” explained Howard Stevenson, a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education. “Acknowledging that fear and reframing it is the first step in dismantling our own racism. We can’t become anti-racist or fight against inequality in all its forms if we’re too scared, or too wrapped up in our bubble of white privilege, to even talk or think about race. So we must start by recognizing the racism within ourselves and having the conversations in order to unpack our biases.”
(Stevenson studies racial socialization and racial literacy.)
-Philly Magazine, June 5.
Stevenson suggests that whites talk with a family member. Ask questions to gain a sense of how your family managed to avoid addressing racial issues.
Those talks can be informative and eye-opening. An understanding of how your family feels about racial issues can help you in your search for ways to better understand and improve race relations. After all, this is a project that we – who are white – must work on, too.
The Philly Magazine, June 5 edition, compiled a list of suggestions much of it based on Stevenson’s work.
Open with a question. For example, if a friend makes an ignorant comment while listening to the news, open the conversation by saying, ‘I heard you say this. Why do you have that opinion?’
Don’t frame your conversation as an argument. The moment you say to yourself, ‘I’m now arguing,’ you and the person you’re speaking with will become defensive.
Use the three Cs: calm, caring and curiosity. Commit to staying calm, remember that you care about your family members, and ask how they came to hold those beliefs. ‘When they feel understood, they are going to do the same to you,’ says Barbara Pollack. ‘She added that ‘...then there’s the opportunity to share information.’” (Pollack is president of Cornell University, Stamford, Ct.)
Learn to de-escalate. ‘Learn mindful breathing, but also, before it gets to that point, it’s good to take a break. Say, ‘Let’s talk about this later when we’ve both calmed down and had a chance to think, so we don’t personally attack each other and can stay focused on the issues.’”
Keep in mind that the conversation may not end the way you think it will. You won’t magically change the mind of the person you’re speaking with in one conversation. If that person leaves your conversation with a more open mind, that’s a step in the right direction. ‘You can do everything right and it still might not end up with (the) results you hoped for. End the conversation in a way where they feel that they can come back and have another one.” -Philly Magazine, June 5.
The time is now!
The death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, sparked a response to the well-known, but continuously buried “secret” that racism thrives and that Blacks still suffer mightily.
We must not fail to make changes, thus we can not let this moment slip from our grasp.
Unfortunately, “Unless we act now, the impetus for change will just fade. For us to correct things and make them right, means we must admit our guilt in terms of being racially biased. Never an easy task.” -S. Nevada.
Indeed, we must initiate that change.
In the words of Michelle Obama, “Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it.”
- Philly Magazine, June 5.
Words summarizing Mrs.O’s thoughts are displayed on Temple University campus’s lawn. The words – showcased on a long black sign with all lowercase letters in white – read: “white people. do something.”
We need to take these words to heart.
Ever the pessimist, I find my expectations are worrisomely low. My spouse on the other hand, believes this is an extraordinary moment and that our nation will rise to the occasion and find itself on “the right side of history.”
I fervently hope so!
As you seek information and learn more about racism, ponder Sir John’s words. (I’ve never heard of Sir John, but apparently, he is a makeup artist for celebrities.) In any event, I found his words profound.
“It is a privilege to educate yourself about racism instead of experiencing it.”
Admittedly, I never thought of that.
Here’s another thought to keep in mind. In our efforts to help address racism, we are bound to make mistakes. It is imperative that we admit and change our errors, otherwise we hazard inflicting greater damage.
The task ahead of us requires hard work!
For more extensive information on how to go about educating oneself, see:
