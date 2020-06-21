Time to set the record straight!
Sanitizing history!
That accusation can be heard across the nation.
The allegation arises from recent events. The following declarations likely played a role in the sanitizing-history complaint.
On June 5, the Marines announced that the public display of the Confederate flag and all Confederate symbols are prohibited.
June 10, the Navy made the same declaration. June 11, the Army, finally, joined the other branches in the prohibition. Also, on June 10 – from an unexpected source – NASCAR declared a ban on the Confederate flag. These changes are not stopping with the flag and symbols.
There is a movement to remove the names of Confederate soldiers from military bases.
Plus, towns, cities, and states across the South are removing statues that honor members of the Confederacy.
According to The Hill, June 14, “Jacksonville, Florida, this week became one of a growing number of U.S. cities to see the removal of a Confederate soldier statue that local outlets reported had sat in the center of the town at a local park for more than 120 years.
“Brian Hughes, the chief administrative officer of the city of Jacksonville, said the move by the mayor was the start to a ‘process of balancing how we consider our past while working together to build a prosperous future’ in the city and added that Confederate markers being taken down will be ‘preserved as artifacts until a collaborative process reaches consensus for their future.’” -The Hill, June 14.
Indeed these monuments should not be trashed. They should be preserved, perhaps, in a museum devoted to explaining the post-war history and the Confederates’ anguished perspective.
On June 13, in Frankfort, Kentucky, under orders from town officials, workmen removed the statue of Jefferson Davis from the center of the town. “Those who put up the marble statue of the Confederate president left a Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey bottle and a newspaper — dated 20 October, 1936.” -The Guardian, June 13.
One might assume that most monuments were erected shortly after the Civil War ended in 1865. Actually, the majority of the roughly 700 monuments were built between 1890 and the 1950s.
These monuments were erected “... at the height of the Jim Crow system of racial segregation and repression and later during years of civil rights protest and reform.”
Obviously, many of these monuments were the products of white resentment – a hostility born from the angst felt due to losing the War and from the ultimate requirement that slaves, in the Confederacy, be freed.
Doubtless some folks – white folks – who grew up with these monumental tributes to Confederate leaders feel nostalgia, perhaps even a loss, as they watch the markers being removed. That is understandable. Yet, can they really be comfortable paying tribute to leaders who – in actuality – were traitors?
In reality, “The values these monuments stood for included a ‘glorification of the cause of the Civil War.’” -History Channel.
“...Grossman acknowledged the Confederate monuments are part of American heritage that should not be destroyed, he said the symbols are ‘a part of our heritage that we’re not proud of.’” --The Hill, June 14.
(James Grossman is the Executive Director of the American Historical Association.)
Consider the President of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis. Davis maintained that, “African slavery, as it exists in the United States, is a moral, a social and a political blessing.” -The Guardian, June 13.
The states that joined the Confederacy defended the war as just because it was a fight for states’ rights.
However, the specific state’s right that provoked the bloody fight was the right to own slaves.
What the Confederacy did and what it stood for at that time was wrong. Fundamentally, the states engaged in an insurrection against their own government for an unjust cause.
Grossman also pointed out that, “In the cases of someone like Stonewall Jackson or Jefferson Davis… ...they wouldn’t be famous if they weren’t Confederate leaders. That’s what made them famous,” he continued, while adding that similar statues have “no other purpose, other than to honor secession and the fight for secession and that is about white supremacy and slavery.” -The Hill, June 14.
“Statues are supposed to be of people we look up to. These are statues of people who attacked their own government without provocation or cause.”
-S. Nevada.
We need to correct the record.
(Note: The Gettysburg Battlefield should be maintained and should serve as a critical window to the history of the Civil War.)
Obviously, with the military branches’ bans against the Confederate flag and symbols and their further commitment to renaming military posts, the military is way ahead of most of us in terms of addressing the horrific environs that Blacks have been subjugated to.
“Yet, we continue to ask Black troops to serve on installations named after Confederate officers — soldiers who betrayed the United States of America in order to uphold slavery.” --Lily Burana, Think, June 12.
(Lily Burana is a journalist and author.)
(“Think” is an opinion section on NBC’s website.)
To correct the record, we must rename military posts.
I’d like to submit a worthy replacement name — one with a tie to Gettysburg. How does Fort Dwight D. Eisenhower sound? Now there is a leader to be followed. Doubtless the fort would commonly be referred to as Fort “Ike.” Has a nice ring?
No, we are not – as some folks have charged – re-writing history!
This is a painful process, but we are setting the record straight!
Finally! Hopefully! For what are our country’s ideals worth if we fail to base our nation’s foundation on the truth?
How can we pass on – to our children – an accurate portrayal of our history if we insist on maintaining a false narrative of that history?
How can we shed the racial bias inherent in our culture if we do not face the truth of our history?
The numerous statues, monuments, and military bases honoring the Confederacy only help reinforce our racial bias.
We should all join in the effort to set the record straight and we should be relentless in our efforts to lay to rest “the mystique of the lost cause.”
