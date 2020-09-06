Just trying to imagine myself in a Black person’s shoes, frightens the bejeezus out of me.
Not for myself so much, but for my family.
My spouse – when we were young – could appear a tad haughty. Whether he actually was or not – personally, I always found him more like a puppy dog – but appearing to be haughty can lead to contentious confrontations. Obviously, that could have been a real hazard had he been Black. Thus, if he had been out of the home, I would have worried.
Then, we had a son. Thankfully, we never had to have that “talk” with him, where we said, “Watch how you act.”
Naturally, we taught our children to be courteous to others and respectful of authority. Fortunately, we did not have to instill in our son the need to be exceedingly differential to others. Even our daughters – who tended to be rather forthright youth – would have required “the talk,” or at least a modified version. I cannot imagine how bitter or angry I would have become over the years or how seized with fear I would have been. Doesn’t watching Blacks being choked or shot as though they had no human rights sicken us?
It should! We claim to be a nation of equality. Yet, just this past summer, the number of Blacks who have either been severely injured or, more often, killed reveals a nation that still needs to alter the way we, as a culture, deal with one segment of our society – yes, the Black segment. Blacks should not be second class citizens who live in fear for their and their loved ones lives! The Washington Post, in 2015, developed a database of fatal shootings by on-duty police officers.
It was, “After Michael Brown, an unarmed Black man was killed in 2014 by police in Ferguson, Mo., a Post investigation found that the FBI undercounted fatal police shootings by more than half. This is because reporting by police departments is voluntary and many departments fail to do so.” -The Washington Post, Aug. 30.
Frankly, the lack of reporting was likely due to tight budgets, a shortage of staff and a lack of time — on the part of police departments. The staff simply did not have enough resources to regularly collect and report all of that information. I doubt that police departments, on the average, actually set out with the intention of cornering and harming Blacks. In reality, the problem lies with what we – the majority – are willing to tolerate – or turn our backs to – in terms of mistreatment of our Black citizens. It is a cultural problem! We – the people – need to change and to demand that our society changes. When Blacks were first brought to this nation over 400 years ago, they were treated like chattel – mere possessions to be bought and sold. They were considered property, not entitled to any human rights. Unfortunately, due to the color of their skin, they still suffer from the long dark shadow of their ancestors being held as chattel.
The Post’s database is an effort to accurately collect, analyze and explain the numbers.
“The Post’s data relies primarily on news accounts, social media postings and police reports. Analysis of more than five years of data reveals that the number and circumstances of fatal shootings and the overall demographics of the victims have remained relatively constant.”-The Washington Post, Aug. 30. Since The Post began its accounting, in 2015, there have been 5,000 fatal shootings.
“Although half of the people shot and killed by police are White, Black Americans are shot at a disproportionate rate. They account for less than 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are killed by police at more than twice the rate of White Americans. Hispanic Americans are also killed by police at a disproportionate rate.” -The Washington Post, Aug. 30.
If you can, envision for a moment, that you are Black.
It is difficult to fully comprehend how radically that skin color change would alter our lives. We do not truly realize how fortunate we are that we do not live with the threats that Blacks are confronted with, daily. It is a challenge for us to envision what dangers we would face.
If we truly try to see what life looks like from the Black perspective, then, how can any of us honestly deny this fact? Racism kills! Brittany Packnett Cunningham, founder of Campaign Zero, which fights police brutality, stressed, “It’s not just how could you not believe that racism is killing you if you are black? How could ANYBODY not realize the lethal nature of racism?” -USA News, May 30.
“This is all true 401 years after the arrival of the first slaves on these shores, 155 years after they were emancipated, more than five decades after the passage of the voting rights acts. If whites are surprised, it is only because they view the world through rose-colored, Caucasian glasses,” Cunningham said.
“I think white people were spared the truth of what was happening so they could believe there was progress being made,” Cunningham explained.
Granted, we have – over the past 75 years, since Martin Luther King made his “I have a dream” speech on the Mall in Washington, D.C. – made progress. Howbeit, it feels painfully slow. Retired NBA player Etan Thomas, told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, Aug. 30, “The fact that you’re making millions of dollars for the NBA doesn’t save you from being Black.”
Certainly, the disproportionate numbers of Blacks killed by our police across our nation attest to the validity of Thomas’s lamentable statement.
Thomas added that he hears folks ask why Lebron James and other Black athletes are so emotional about Black lives?
Obviously, if you or I felt our lives and those of our loved ones were constantly in jeopardy, we might be inclined to feel somewhat emotional, as well.
In fact, I might be inclined to grow extremely angry.
It’s the Rev. Al Sharpton who wisely counsels that individuals need to channel that anger because,”If your anger is misguided, you become a weapon for the enemy.” -Morning Joe, Aug. 26. I stand in awe of Rev. Sharpton and folks like him who manage to exercise such self control over their hostilities and who have the capacity to grant so much forgiveness.
Julia Jackson, whose son Jacob Blake was severely injured when police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot him in the back, seven times, has repeatedly asked that demonstrators who are marching in support of her son do so peacefully. Jackson pleaded that they avoid violence, saying her son, who is in pain and struggling to recover, does not countenance violence. In an emotional speech about the shooting of Jacob Blake, Doc. Rivers, Clippers’ head coach, summed up many Blacks’ response, saying,”It’s amazing. We keep loving this country and this country doesn’t love us back.”
Indeed, that is remarkable!
It is time we, as a nation, increased our efforts to ensure Blacks have the exact same rights that we whites enjoy!
Just maybe we are at a point where we will stop turning our backs on the discrepancy in guaranteed rights for all citizens! Seeing folks dead on the pavement does leave a haunting imprint – hopefully an imprint on our souls.
As Rashawn Ray pointed out,“There’s something about seeing a dead body on the ground!” -USA News, May 30.
(Ray is a sociology professor at the University of Maryland and a fellow at The Brookings Institution.)
Let us not march backwards!
Let us march forward and work toward becoming the nation that we so proudly proclaim we are – a nation of true equality and of freedom for all!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.