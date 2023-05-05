Students nationally rallied on May 3 for the “Freedom to Learn,” taking action to challenge censorship, book banning and voter suppression sweeping the country. They are demanding the right to learn their history and that of their forebears, even if it makes others “uncomfortable.” The day of protest fell on an auspicious anniversary. Sixty years earlier, on May 3, 1963, thousands of young people risked their lives in Birmingham, Alabama, on the second day of what became known as “The Children’s Crusade.” Images of the march shocked people worldwide, as Black children and teens engaging in non-violent protest were brutalized with police dogs, clubs and water cannons.

Birmingham was considered the Jim Crow South’s most segregated and most violent city, controlled for decades by a racist political boss named Bull Connor. The courage demonstrated by those young people that day was remarkable, and contributed to enduring change — change that is now threatened.