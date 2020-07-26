His life-long devotion to seeking justice and equality made our nation better. He leaves a vacancy.
Sadly, Friday, July 17, Rep. John Robert Lewis died at the age of 80. The son of Troy, Alabama sharecroppers, Lewis became a force — a peaceful yet indomitable force — in our nation’s efforts to guarantee equal rights.
“With his passing, we became aware that he was a stanchion for equal voting rights for all. Unflagging in that effort, he also aimed to assuage our nation’s guilt so that we could leave hate behind,” — S. Nevada, July 19.
As CNN posted on July 18, “Lewis is irreplaceable. He is the only surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington. He was on the front lines of the most dangerous campaigns of the civil rights era: the student sit-in movements, the Freedom Rides and, of course, that notorious 1965 moment at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where Lewis and other marchers were attacked by state troopers with whips and nightsticks.” — CNN, July 18.
Despite being a Civil Rights movement leader and icon, Lewis was always modest.
When anyone praised Lewis’s many engagements in the Civil Rights movement, and spoke of how much his work — both on the front lines of the marches and in the halls of Congress — had accomplished, Lewis always responded, with a chuckle,”Yeah, I know. Who’d a thunk it?”
When being lauded for his lifetime of work, Lewis often responded, “I was not concerned about making history. I just wanted to change things.”
Frequently — probably in an effort to sidetrack folks who were intent on praising him — Lewis would share his favorite “Chicken Preachin” story.
“It goes something like this: Lewis was a shy black kid with a stutter who was determined to be a preacher while growing up in rural Alabama during the Jim Crow era. He’d practice his calling by going to the henhouse on his family’s farm and delivering sermons to his captive flock.” — CNN, July 18.
The practice must have worked. When barely a teenager, he became known as the “Preacher Boy from Troy.”
Despite the fact that Lewis was diagnosed with aggressive pancreatic cancer this passed December, he continued to devote his time and energy to the cause he dedicated his life to. Exhibiting his usual fortitude, Lewis attended the annual march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Sunday, March 1. The march marked the 55th year since that Bloody Sunday.
Following Lewis’s death, Oprah Winfrey posted a tweet regarding him.”Last week when there were false rumors of Congressman John Lewis’ passing, Gayle [King] and I called and were able to speak with him. He sounded weak but was surprisingly more alert than we expected.
“I had a final chance to tell him what I’ve said every time I’ve been in his presence: ‘Thank you for your courage leading the fight for Freedom. My life as it is would not have been possible without you.’”
Lewis shared with Winfrey stories of his youth and of “... his mother warning him not to get into trouble when he began questioning the ‘White’ and ‘Colored’ signs he would see around town.”
According to Lewis, his mother, “... would say again, ‘Don’t get in trouble. You will be beaten. You will go to jail. You may not live.’ But one day I heard of Rosa Parks, heard the words of Martin Luther King Jr. on the radio. The words of Dr. King and the actions of Rosa Parks inspired me to get in trouble. And I’ve been getting in trouble ever since.
“I just tried to do what I felt was right, fair, and just,” Lewis told Winfrey. — CNN, July 18.
Lewis fervently believed in “restoring America’s goodness.” He acted on that belief. He peacefully braved our streets in the 1960s. He was spat on, beaten — yes, by peace officers — arrested, jailed. Yet, he did not quit. He was able to maintain a positive attitude.
Beyond the streets, Lewis was willing to work within the halls of power to affect real change. In 1986, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Georgia’s 5th District. Atlanta is at the heart of that district. He served 17 terms, was the dean of the Georgia congressional delegation and became known as the Conscience of Congress.
Yet, he remained both humble and accessible to everyone.
Reflecting on his days in the streets, Lewis demurred, “In another day in another time, there were brave and courageous young people who followed the teaching of Gandhi, the teaching of Martin Luther King Jr. They literally put their bodies on the line. So when I was beaten and left bloody and unconscious, and I thought I saw death and I was going to die, I never turned to hate.” — CNN, July 18.
Amazingly, Lewis was never bitter. That we could all emulate him!
Lewis’s congressional colleague Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn, South Carolina’s 6th District, spoke to CNN on the Saturday afternoon following Lewis’s passing.
“‘I was prepared for this,’” Clyburn said of his ‘personal friend’ and colleague. ‘But nevertheless, it is something that gives you a strange emptiness. Knowing full well that I will return to Washington, I won’t see him, and I will never get to sit with him again.’” — CNN, July 18.
Indeed, realizing that Lewis is not working in Congress, realizing that he will not be on news shows speaking his words of strength and serenity leaves an emptiness. Even so, Lewis has left a legacy for us to carry on, for us to draw strength from.
In honor of Lewis, Rep. Clyburn suggested the Edmund Pettus Bridge be renamed.
“The bridge in Selma, Alabama, was where Lewis and other protesters were beaten (on March 7) in 1965 by Alabama state troopers as they attempted to march from Selma to Montgomery to protest the lack of voting rights for Black Americans. The event is known as “Bloody Sunday.”
Clyburn explained, “I would love to see him (the President) rename that bridge, because you know it’s named for a grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and for them to rename that bridge, in John’s honor, would be great.” — CNN, July 18.
No doubt Lewis more than deserves the honor. Yet, the story of the Klansman‘s bigotry and cruelty may be beneficial. It might act as a cautionary story for future generations.
Rep. Clyburn also suggested that those who claim a desire to honor Lewis as “... a genuine hero, a Black Lives Matter icon” should rename the voting rights act. The name, of course, to be the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020. That done, they should make certain that act is signed into law, forthwith.
According to ABC News, last “... December, House Democrats passed the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019 which would restore certain key protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act against racial discrimination that the Supreme Court struck down in 2013.”
“I know that if he was still with us, he would be leading that fight,” Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said, referring to Lewis.
“’What we have to do is live up to his legacy. We need to continue that fight for social justice. And again, the first thing we need to do is to pass the voting rights act and get it signed,’ Bass told ABC’s ‘This Week’ Co-anchor Martha Raddatz.”
Indeed! How soon can that act be signed? Certainly, given that Lewis’s life was spent making sacrifices to ensure everyone’s right to vote, the best way to honor him is with the prompt passage of the voting rights (of 2019) bill which currently resides on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s desk. Renaming that advancement bill for Lewis only seems appropriate.
John R. Lewis’s words always inspired hope. Each time it seemed that our nation was failing to come to grips with our legacy of slavery and slavery’s sad remnants, Lewis offered encouraging words, either in print or over the airwaves.
His words will be missed; however, his memory will continue to inspire, to energize and galvanize people to fight for justice.
We must continue to heed Lewis’s words and follow his lead.
“Hold only love, only peace in your heart, knowing that the battle of good to overcome evil is already won.
“Choose confrontation wisely, but when it is your time don’t be afraid to stand up, speak up, and speak out against injustice.” — J.R. Lewis.
