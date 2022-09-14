Music is not just the language of the gods but quite possibly the language of peace, healing, and reconciliation.

Combat veterans with PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury are benefiting from music therapy. In recent years, the Veterans Administration has more than doubled the number of music therapists at its clinics. Music rebuilds damaged neural connections, engages neural networks, and triggers the parasympathetic nervous system (the “rest and digest” side) to relax patients.

Brad Wolf is Executive Director and co-founder of Peace Action Network of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. A former lawyer, prosecutor, professor, and community college dean, he writes for various publications.