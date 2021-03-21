Winter felt long, hard, cold. We felt trapped. The tiny virus that besieged us more than a year ago, still looms over us, threatening to infect us or infect those whom we care about.
Warmer weather raises our hopes. It is a harbinger of happier days – days when we can, once again, gather in small groups, outside.
Vaccinations against COVID also brighten the prospects of a return to something closer to pre-COVID existence, hopefully, in the next couple of months.
Hooray! Good news!
Wait! Don’t toss those irksome face masks out just yet. Don’t get close to each other, yet!
Don’t assume we’re all safe, yet.
First, many of us have not even been able to schedule a time to get the vaccine!
Granted, that’s unfathomable. Given that the last administration – through Operation Warp Speed – was able to help pharmaceutical companies produce vaccines in record time.
Amazingly, in a matter of months, Pifzer and Moderna researched, tested and were able to prove vaccines for the COVID virus that are effective and safe. Normally, creating a vaccine takes years. Yet, this one was done in no time and earned quick Center for Disease Control approval.
However, speedy creation and approval of the vaccine did not mean the job was done. No, a structure for distributing the vaccine was needed. The speed with which the vaccine was created left little time for state and local authorities to devise a distribution plan. It would have been beneficial if someone with foresight had pre-planned a distribution strategy as a guideline to offer to the states.
Given that no such road map existed, decisions needed to be made. Who should get shots first and second, etc.? How should appointments for shots be made? Where should vaccine sites be located? Keeping track of who received first and second shots was an issue.
The task seemed like a matter of following logic. However, the task needed to be completed in record time making it extra challenging. Besides, there was the matter of obtaining enough vaccines and of not wasting vaccines.
Also, setting up online sites for scheduling appointments seemed sensible, but proved to be cumbersome.
However, now, a little over a year after COVID’s onset, it appears our medical communities are really ready to take the virus on.
According to Gov. Tom Wolf, all who are eligible for the vaccine, should be able to schedule an appointment by March 28. So, if you – like many of my very frustrated friends – are still chasing the vaccine as though it was the Holy Grail, you should be able to capture an appointment soon.
So, that’s it! We’ve conquered this ugly little virus, right?
Not so fast!
Do not throw your masks out, yet! Do not engage in social gatherings without masks! Do not eliminate the 6-foot distancing!
No, not so fast!
The vaccine will protect the shot recipients. However, will it prevent COVID from spreading to those not vaccinated? There is much we do not know yet.
We must be cautious. The only way to guarantee that this flu will not spread is to vaccinate the vast majority of our population.
OK, the medicine is available. We should all be able to schedule appointments, soon. (I hope!)
So all is well?
No, apparently not.
A substantial portion of our population refuses to get vaccinated.
Reportedly, 49 percent of GOP-leaning males say that they will not get one of the three federally approved coronavirus vaccines.
“Nope, no way, just ain’t gonna do it!”
Really? Why? Are they afraid of needles?
Do they think the vaccines are toxic?
I do not understand!
Should we assume that these guys did not get vaccinated for polio, measles, mumps, chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough?
OK, if they have skipped all vaccines, then it is understandable that they are afraid of the unknown. However, what is their excuse, if they have had any or all of those, plus perhaps regular flu shots, shots for pneumococcal and even smallpox if they are over 49? (Smallpox vaccines were dropped in 1972, after the disease was eradicated.)
As a classic “Nervous Nellie,” who fears all medical interventions, I understand reluctance in terms of interacting with the medical community. Although, I do – and have always had – complete confidence in the effectiveness of vaccines. I attribute that to having seen how polio crippled children when I was young and how the Salk vaccine put an instant halt to that crippling, life-threatening scourge. One of my cousins, who was a couple of years older than me, was crippled for life.
Vaccines do work! However, vaccines function on the herd-immunity premise. If a third of our nation’s population is too chicken, for whatever reason, to get the COVID vaccine, that will disrupt our country’s ability to form a nation-wide immunity to COVID. That will leave folks who, due to health limitations, legitimately cannot take the vaccine at risk.
Can anti-vaccine folks really want to be responsible for placing other folks’ health and lives in jeopardy?
Even former President Trump has urged his supporters to get vaccinated, saying, “It’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works.” Granted, Trump added that the decision to get the vaccine or to skip the vaccine is a matter of individual choice, but he and the former First Lady got the shots, back in January, and he recommends it.
Presumably most of the 49 percent who are declining the vaccine view themselves as patriots – as folks who will do whatever is best for their country.
The patriotic move is to get the vaccine. Schedule an appointment as soon as reasonably possible. Although, be aware, it may take several weeks before you actually get an appointment and obtain the shots.
Good luck!
