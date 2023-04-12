Stories of Dignity and Grace Are Everywhere; We Need to Tell Them More

Christopher Ege, center, from Englewood, New Jersey, stands next to by JoAnn and Dan Harrison, of Annapolis, Maryland, at the Bedford Springs Hotel. Photo credit: Salena Zito

BEDFORD, Pennsylvania — From across the curved chestnut bar in the sprawling lobby of the Bedford Springs Hotel in this central Pennsylvania town, it was hard not to be drawn into the conversation between Christopher Ege, JoAnn Harrison and her husband, Dan. Given their animation and laughter, one might have assumed all three had known each other for years and clearly shared a lot in common.

As they discussed trips they had made to Kentucky to visit the iconic Bourbon Trail while contemplating the bourbons on hand, the discussion went from the history of the Buffalo Trace distillery to politics. It became clear that the Harrisons’ views were clearly progressive, JoAnn much more than Dan, whereas Ege was solidly conservative.