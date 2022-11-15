What is it like to be so ashamed of the company for which you work that you cannot bring yourself to admit you work there? Ashamed of the products they manufacture, the innocent people those products kill, the hundreds of billions of dollars of public taxpayer money squandered in a gluttonous pursuit of profits?

This is life as seen on November 10th, 2022, at Raytheon Technologies in Arlington, VA. Members. Supporters of the Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal, a public tribunal, served “subpoenas” on Raytheon and three other United States weapons manufacturers charging them with War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity, Theft, and Bribery.

Brad Wolf, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is a lawyer, former community college dean and Executive Director/Co-founder of Peace Action Network of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.