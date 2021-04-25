At times, racial progress seems slow! Yet, I try to put my expectations into a reasonable perspective.
It is not always easy!
My second-born grandkid is in eighth grade. She has an awareness of what is happening in our nation, although she does not normally watch the nightly news. Even so, she is emphatically aware that our nation continues to struggle with Black/white issues.
When I was about GK-2’s age, and also in eighth grade, I missed a critically defining moment in our nation’s ongoing fight against racism. In fact, it was a turning point in our nation’s struggle for racial equality.
Unfortunately, my parents’ television set was on the fritz from February through the summer of 1960. At that moment, my parents relied on that portable T.V. set for news. Since money was not available to repair or replace the set immediately, we missed an historic moment.
“On February 1, 1960, ...four students sat down at the lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, (N.C.) where the official policy was to refuse service to anyone but whites. Denied service, the four young (Black) men refused to give up their seats.” –History (archives), Feb 4, 2010.
“The Greensboro Four” – as they became known – was inspired by the nonviolent protest techniques practiced and preached by Mohandas Gandhi.
Instead of leaving Woolworth’s dining counter when they were not served, “The Four” remained – until closing time – in what became known as a sit-in.
Police were called to the scene, but could do nothing since “The Four” merely sat calmly and quietly at the counter. There was no provocation! However, local media arrived, immediately and in force, to record the event. Thus, the incident was fully covered and broadcasted the next day on national T.V. networks.
The following day, ”The Four” returned to Woolworth’s counter with about 30 more students. Again, they requested service. Again, they were denied service. Again, they remained until the store closed.
“By February 5, some 300 students had joined the protest at Woolworth’s, paralyzing the lunch counter and other local businesses. Heavy television coverage of the Greensboro sit-ins sparked a sit-in movement that spread quickly to college towns throughout the South and into the North, as young Black and white people joined in various forms of peaceful protest against segregation in libraries, beaches, hotels and other establishments.” –History (archives), Feb 4, 2010.
Yes, the 1960s seems like eons ago. Indeed, I was a young teenager, then.
Somehow, I did not become aware of the racial progress made as a result of “The Greensboro Four’s” actions until later. When I subsequently learned about the events, I thought that surely, by the time I became a parent – becoming a grandma had not even dawned on me – racial discrimination would be an issue relegated to the pages of school history books.
Progress seemed on the fast track – at least for that brief moment.
“By the end of March (1960), the movement had spread to 55 cities in 13 states. Though many were arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, national media coverage of the sit-ins brought increasing attention to the civil rights movement.
“In response to the success of the sit-in movement, dining facilities across the South were being integrated by the summer of 1960. At the end of July, when many local college students were on summer vacation, the Greensboro Woolworth’s quietly integrated its lunch counter. Four Black Woolworth’s employees—Geneva Tisdale, Susie Morrison, Anetha Jones and Charles Best—were the first to be served.” –History (archives), Feb 4, 2010.
As a naïve white kid, of the ‘60s, I thought that “The Greensboro Four’’ had broken through boundaries that had for too long suppressed Blacks. Indeed, “The Four” wrought change, yet if we – who are white – think that discrimination can now be relegated to the annuals of history, we are blindly optimistic!
Appalling abuse of individuals based on their color continues.
Crimes that I – in my ignorance – thought belonged back in the late 1800s or early 1900s were still being perpetrated by the time my three children were starting school.
An Alabama website posting noted that, “In 1981, 19-year-old Michael Donald’s body was found dangling from a tree in Mobile. The murder, carried out by members of the Ku Klux Klan, is sometimes referred to as the last documented lynching in America.” –AL.com, April 26, 2018.
Seriously, in 1981 we have a record of a lynching of a Black? Sadly, it is very likely that is not really the last lynching of a Black in the United States.
In reality, when was the last lynching of a Black in our country?
If we could actually uncover that information, it is likely that the date is far more recent than we think.
With our long and dark history of lynching how can it not be deeply ingrained in our culture?
“From 1877 to 1950, more than 4,400 black men, women, and children were lynched by white mobs, according to the Equal Justice Initiative. Black people were shot, skinned, burned alive, bludgeoned, and hanged from trees. Lynchings were often conducted within sight of the institutions of justice, on the lawns of courthouses. Some historians say the violence against thousands of black people who were lynched after the Civil War is the precursor to the vigilante attacks and abusive police tactics still used against black people today, usually with impunity.” –National Geographic, June 3, 2020
Reflecting on the murder of George Floyd, Arica Coleman, an historian, cultural critic, and author, proclaimed. “It was a modern-day lynching.”
Dr. Coleman added, “This man was lying helplessly on the ground. He’s subdued. There’s the cop kneeling on his neck. This man is pleading for his life. To me, that is the ultimate display of power of one human being over another. Historically, you could be lynched for anything.”
The frequency with which Blacks lose their lives at the hands of police does provide credence for Dr. Coleman’s claim that shootings are today’s form of lynching.
Consider that, “Floyd’s death came six weeks after police in Louisville, Kentucky, fatally shot Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, during a midnight “no-knock” raid on her home. It came 10 weeks after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, who was chased down by a white father and son in a pickup truck as he jogged in his neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia.” –National Geographic, June 3, 2020.
In an NBC report on April 19, Alduan Tartt, a psychologist in Atlanta, explained why Floyd’s death had such a deep-seated impact.
“It’s not just George Floyd losing his life; it’s the symbolism that, as a Black man, at any point in time you can be pulled over and there’s nothing you can do to save your life,” Tartt said. “That reality can be very emotional.”
Kenneth L. Hardin, an entrepreneur and former city councilman in Salisbury, North Carolina, wept silently as he watched the video and testimonies in the murder trial of Floyd.
Hardin indicated that as a Black man he is both drawn to and repelled by the trial.
“We need to watch it,” Hardin said. “Covering our eyes or turning away from the TV and being unwilling to feel raw emotions about it is detrimental to us.
“We can’t get so desensitized to it and we can’t get so emotionally wrought that we turn away from it,” he added. “We have to embrace everything and use it as motivation to help make this stuff stop.”
“The Greensboro Four,” from the 1960s, provided a bright moment in our racial history. Granted their calm bravery and persistence has changed our culture. Blacks are now served in public businesses. Plus, the signs that restricted Blacks from using water fountains and restroom facilities are now relics of the past. No longer are Blacks relegated to the balcony in movie theaters.
So, yes, we are making progress. Yet, we have a long way to go!
We still need more equitable funding for our integrated schools.
Not until Black parents and grandparents can completely retire “the talk” that – as responsible caregivers they must have with their offspring – particularly their male offspring – can we, as a nation, claim that Blacks genuinely have equal rights.
I shudder when I contemplate the possibility of having to have “the talk” with any of my offspring. How horrid it must be to tell children that those entrusted with protecting them, may actually do them harm — fatal harm!
We desperately need to make more progress!
The task is one we must tackle together. Importantly, we – who are white – must work assiduously for change! Talking openly about the restraints of racism is a start.
Plus, the three-times guilty verdict of Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, that was handed down on April 20, provides a start. What a relief! That officer was held accountable! Yet, we must remain vigilant! Just because one guilty police officer was convicted does not mean the judicial system is reformed.
Even as Chauvin was facing trial, other Blacks died by police hands.
We – all of us – must remain alert.
For, as our U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland observed, “We are obligated to protect each other!”
Indeed! For if we want to be the great nation we proclaim ourselves to be, we must erase racism!
Eliminating racism – particularly racism against Blacks – is a Herculean task.
As my spouse quipped, ”Racism is liken to quicksand – difficult to extradite yourself from.” –S. Nevada, April 19.
The trial in which Chauvin was convicted is one small, but one very crucial step forward!
