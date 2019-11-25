Campaigning for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, Joe Biden is a well-known advocate of abortion, who no longer supports the Hyde Amendment that bans abortion from federal funding.
By supporting abortion, Catholic politicians like Biden partake in what the Church calls mortal sin, a condition which excludes them from the sacrament of Holy Eucharist.
Much ink has been spilled about the Catholic priest in Florence, South Carolina who defended Church doctrine by refusing Biden Holy Communion.
While campaigning for the nation’s highest office and one who publicly wears Catholicism like a tie, Biden should have known that such an event would not go unreported especially with some national media in tow in one of the bigger cities in South Carolina.
Biden is anything but a moderate having described abortion as a woman’s “constitutionally protected right” and your taxes should fund it. If that’s not enough, in 2012, Biden endorsed gay marriage and presided over the nuptials of two men. Biden has also been a formidable transgender supporter — an issue that continues to be a very effective avenue to bully and intimidate Christians.
When questioned, Rev. Robert Morey, correctly stated: “Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”
St. Paul’s warns: “Whoever, therefore, eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of profaning the body and blood of the Lord” (1 Cor. 11:27). Catholic Canon Law 915 is distinct: “Those upon whom the penalty of excommunication or interdict has been imposed or declared, and others who obstinately persist in manifest grave sin, are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
Even preeminent American Cardinal, Timothy Dolan, said Morey “makes a good point,” but went on to admit he wouldn’t have refused Biden. Likewise, in Biden’s home diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, Bishop, Francis Malooly, disclosed the former vice president would also be welcomed.
Catholic prelates, like Dolan and Malooly, do an incredible disservice not just to the Church, but most especially to the souls, they have been entrusted to shepherd by creating and advancing confusion – another self-contained scandal – that the Church can certainly do without.
When prominent pro-abortion and pro-LGBTQ Catholics go unchallenged, or are publicly applauded, it easily leads astray those that remain poorly catechized. It’s as if the Church is changing to accommodate mammon.
Considering how many U.S. bishops were indifferent to Biden’s refusal underscores another Church quandary – inconsistent catechesis. Democrats, who claim to be Catholics, and support abortion with no reprimand from the Church’s hierarchy are another reason why so many are no longer in the pews.
Their hypocrisy is indefensible.
Biden, who is the gaffe that keeps on giving, couldn’t help himself from invoking Pope Francis saying, “He gives me Communion.”
So much for Church clarity in the pontificate of Jorge Bergoglio.
Each time Biden presents himself at the altar for Holy Communion and receives, he commits sacrilege. Apparently, he has no clue, or fails to fully comprehend its implications.
On the campaign trail too often Democrats claim: “I’m a practicing Catholic in good standing,” then while in office will ignore, deride, and even crusade against Catholic doctrine and tradition.
Identifying as a cultural Catholic runs counter to those who actually believe and practice.
Biden can label himself anything he wants, but his true belief and faith abides in the religion of Leftism, where the only acceptable god is a non-judgmental sort who confides in abortion, LGTBQ, socialism, open borders and where utopia is where you find it.
Father Morey not only protected the integrity of the sacrament, but safeguarded Biden from committing sacrilege. Proving that at times denying someone Holy Communion is one of the most merciful acts a priest can provide. Naturally, this was discounted by numerous bishops and every member of the secular press.
A merciful shepherd protects his sheep; he doesn’t lead them to a soulless slaughter.
Father Morey has more fortitude than ninety percent of the American Catholic episcopate. As St. John Chrysostom purportedly said: “The road to hell is paved with the skulls of bishops.”
If being a Mason or Communist were grounds for excommunication in the Church a century ago, then being a Democrat today should be as well.
