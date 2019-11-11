As another Veteran’s Day is on the horizon and the American nation accelerates its Godless plunge, an emerging story from the U.S. Naval Academy underscores how pervasive this dive is.
A group classified as a “church” by everyone’s chum – the Internal Revenue Service called The Satanic Temple – has requested to hold meetings and services at the USNA.
The group, despite its classification as a “church,” claims to be nonreligious, which should inevitably get their non-tax status revoked. Nevertheless, TST is politically motivated and has threatened legal action against the USNA if they are not allowed to hold meetings on campus since other churches do.
TST claims not to believe in Satan, which is hard to imagine given their name. Then again, Satan is the father of lies. Speaking anonymously, a USNA insider told the American Conservative magazine, “The Satanic Temple as it were is calculated for shock value. The use of the pentagram, Baphomet, black mass, unbaptisms, and other overtly anti-Christian themes is meant to throw Christians into a rage without focusing on the group’s philosophy.”
Lucius Greaves, who founded TST in 2013, said being denied services at USNA was “self-evidently absurd.” Greaves claims the academy would also “be obligated to deny the services of Catholics for their church’s political lobbying against abortion, the services of LDS-affiliated Mormons for their political activism related to gay marriage, and most every Protestant denomination for both.”
The Academy deep-sixed the request because TST did not meet the requirements of the Academy’s Command Religious Program – for now. The Academy’s reasoning is less than encouraging: “Midshipmen have the right to assemble to discuss their beliefs as they choose, but, to be clear…military members will not engage in partisan political activities, and will avoid the inference that their activities may appear to imply Department of Defense approval or endorsement of a political cause,” was their official response saying nothing about Satanism.
How far must leftist tolerance reach before there is a comprehensive and reasonable push-back? We are in more trouble than ever when the people defending our nation have no issue with engaging in Satanic activities.
Cognitive behavioral theory infers that what you believe and feel results in conduct. Any type of Satanic pursuits will produce nothing good.
At some juncture, one has to acknowledge evil has no compromise. Whatever political propaganda TST may spin for tax purposes, and to gain entry to the portals of our military; they are also doing homage to the one who is the summit of all evil, hatred, and ruthlessness.
So much for God and country.
There are over 100 recognized religions by the U.S. Military and TST is not one. However, they are acknowledged by the IRS, which means it is only a matter of time before the military capitulates.
If Satanists were proposing to revive any racist Nazi occult rituals, this wouldn’t be on anyone’s radar because it would never get a second thought. TST is a collection of Satanic worshipping anti-Christians, who blaspheme Christianity in order to obtain the same rights for their false and counterfeit agenda.
It’s not enough to simply be outraged, but to know intellectually how to combat them. This, however, is where many Christians do not know where to begin. The tepid response from USNA Christians was a letter promoting “engagement and dialogue.”
One labored truth of contemporary Western Civilization is that the dearth of genuine Christian witness allows some of the worst elements in society to not only find an anchor, but flourish. Case-in-point, the rise of the Axis powers that produced World War II.
Christianity had become brittle, unpersuasive, and so attenuated that great evil was permitted to thrive. There were handfuls of underground resisters, but the overwhelming majority of Christians either supported Hitler or were silent due to fear, coercion or indifference.
Civilizations reap what they sow. When we sow goodness, hope and life, we get health, growth and prosperity. When we welcome Satan, we will reap destruction, sadness and death.
John Adams famously said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people.”
Christianity is personal, but certainly not private, and that is why Christians must get involved politically.
Christ is sovereign over everything – including the military and politics.
Greg Maresca is a NYC native, USMC veteran and graduate of Bloomsburg University who has resided in Penn’s Woods for 30 years and has written a weekly for 13 of them.
