For Democrats, abortion is sacrosanct.
The evidence was on full display when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took to rallying abortion activists outside the Supreme Court as he threatened Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch saying, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
Schumer was referencing a case before the court concerning a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
Pay the price for what? Abiding by the Constitution?
Last year, five Democratic Senators submitted a brief that threatened to pack the Supreme Court if it didn’t rule a Second Amendment case to their liking. Such intemperate threats come as no surprise given the enduring hostility to Trump’s conservative judicial nominations.
Schumer even lashed out against Chief Justice John Roberts accusing him of bias for not calling out Trump for tweeting that Justices’ Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsberg should recuse themselves on cases involving his administration.
Being the professionals that they are, the justices will ignore Trump, too, who unlike Schumer, didn’t threaten violence upon them.
Schumer’s threats takes bullying the judiciary to an new level. This was a direct attack on our government and by the Senate Minority Leader of the United States, one of the most politically powerful office holders in the nation.
To Schumer, he was simply carrying out his party’s approach to the judiciary taken from Saul Alinsky’s, Rules for Radicals: “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”
Democrats still refuse to accept that Kavanaugh’s confirmation turned the Supreme Court conservative for the first time in at least two generations. Unable to stop the appointments, Democrats threaten and try to intimidate. Democrats desire to remake the judicial branch in their image, while sensing that the 2020 election is slipping away.
Trump’s election for many centered on his ensuing judicial picks, which continues to resonate.
Schumer’s antics only underscore such and bolster Trump’s case.
Politicizing the judiciary is the quickest way to turn this country into a banana republic. Our entire system rests on a foundation of honesty, integrity and trust. Democrats broke from that tradition over three decades ago with the political assassination of Supreme Court nominee, Robert Bork. Since then Democrats have been on the hard left express train. They no longer want democracy, or free market capitalism. Rather, they prefer a powerful, centralized, socialistic administrative state. They view the Constitution as an impediment as it was designed to be – preserving the freedom of the individual against the power of the state.
Democrats constitutional contempt continued with their farcical impeachment of Trump, and their disdain of the will of the people at the ballot box proving to be the real threat and bullies of democracy. They stifle free speech on college campuses, look the other way when Antifa attacks, and use bleach bit to destroy evidence, while encouraging perjury in hearings like Kavanaugh’s. They enlist the FBI into investigating conservatives without evidence of wrongdoing.
Their double standard shows no sign of abating as they deplore the thought of a second Trump presidential term.
Schumer has nothing of value to offer, so he and his merry bunch of socialists desperately want to tip the scales of justice hard to the left, and if that means trying to intimidate two members of the Supreme Court, so be it.
Could you imagine the media’s reaction if Trump made the same threats? Nancy Pelosi would start impeachment hearings tomorrow morning.
Schumer is the poster boy for term limits. Those who believe in democratic norms need to call him out as it violates federal law to threaten a federal judge. Schumer needs to be prosecuted and in the meantime, censured.
Where is the Senate Ethics Committee and the American Bar Association?
Has there been one Democrat that has the gumption to rebuke Schumer?
Nothing is beneath Democrats. They will continue to harass and threaten anyone who runs interference.
For those never-Trumpers, if Schumer’s criminal misconduct doesn’t highlight the importance of defeating this lawless party in November, then what will?
