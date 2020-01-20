On Friday, Jan. 24, for the 47th consecutive year, the March for Life will end its trek upon the steps of the U. S. Supreme Court.
As it should.
It’s the venue where the most egregious decision ever rendered upon our republic’s landscape – the 1973 Roe v. Wade – that legalized abortion and has resulted in the loss of 60-million innocent lives and counting.
Prior to its legalization, the quest to normalize abortion was an ongoing exercise for leftists just as it is today to defend it. Once upon a time, their allies at Planned Parenthood would obliquely refer to abortion as a matter contingent with women’s health.
That was then.
In 2004, Planned Parenthood initiated a ruse to overcome the blood-splattered guilt syndrome so common in post-abortive women. Rather than being uncomfortable or regretful with being pro-abortion, women should be celebrating willingly and unapologetically, as there is no shame or reason to withhold. A time of personal anguish is turned into a celebration. After all, as one abortion provider commented: “abortion is American as apple pie.”
So what purgative did Planned Parenthood contrive to consummate the catharsis? T-shirts emblazoned with the twaddle: “I had an abortion.” Perhaps I’m too sheltered, but I have yet to glimpse such vogue fashion.
Pride has replaced shame, while those who suffer depression and regret are outliers. The website ShoutYourAbortion.com shares women’s abortions minus the “sadness, shame or regret that serves to reinforce the callous disregard for women and their unborn children.”
The taking of an innocent life even serves as entertaining comic relief. In her recently broadcast Netflix comedic narrative, Michelle Wolf couldn’t help but joke how having an abortion made her feel “very powerful” and “like God.”
Murder and blaspheming God is comedy entertainment at Netflix. Then again, this is Netflix, a company that during Advent streamed a “Christmas special” depicting Jesus as a closeted homosexual.
Not to be outdone, Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leanna Wen recently tweeted: “Our core mission is providing, protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care. We will never back down from that fight — it’s a fundamental human right and women’s lives are at stake.”
Planned Parenthood’s annual report revealed it aborted 345,672 babies and received $616 million in tax dollars during its 2019 fiscal year.
In our debased culture, we have no issue with destroying the pure and innocent image God instilled within us and all without guilt. “And God created man to his own image: to the image of God he created him: male and female he created them.” (Genesis 1:27).
The pro-aborts fear the ascending Trump judiciary.
The nation’s leftists are frantically working overtime from sea to shining sea to solidify abortion, while dreading the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The octogenarian Ginsburg is a hero among them having earned her bones when she admitted (abortion) eliminates certain “populations that we don’t want to have too many of.”
Despite three bouts with cancer, Ginsburg is determined to remain on the court until a Democrat president can name her successor.
Last summer’s tawdry confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not necessarily mean a five-member pro-life majority on the nation’s highest court as Kavanaugh stated Roe v. Wade is “settled law.”
Moreover, Chief Justice Roberts is about legal precedent and is less than motivated to add Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history.
This is exactly why over a hundred thousand people will brave the blustery, cold late January weather in opposition of abortion throughout the U.S., as the fight for life among the most innocent among us is far from over.
Underscoring this, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest abortion statistics showed over 30,000 abortions were performed statewide, which was a one percent increase from last year.
The MFL is the world’s largest pro-life demonstration and the longest sustained public protest in American history. Unlike many others, the MFL is peaceful and well organized.
The pro-life voice needs the MFL as it is the only clarion voice that the unborn have. Pennsylvania will step off with their own march on Monday, May 18 at the state capitol in Harrisburg.
Greg Maresca is a NYC native, USMC veteran and graduate of Bloomsburg University who has resided in Penn’s Woods for 30 years and has written a weekly for 13 of them.
