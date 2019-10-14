The attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil fields by Iran not only spooked the Saudi’s and temporarily spiked oil prices, but its ramifications will extend well into the future. How so? The drones and missiles used in the attack escaped radar detection because they were flying so low to the ground. Let’s hope that the Pentagon is paying close attention from a military and political perspective. Moreover, we should not get involved in a Middle Eastern Sunni-Shiite proxy war whose coals have been stoked in a battle that has been raging on and off for more than a millennium. If anything, the Iranian attack underscores how wrong the Obama administration was about the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal that it would somehow assuage Iranian zealotry.
As a nation, we have finally achieved energy independence, yet every Democrat running for their party’s nomination desperately wants America to forego oil, gas and coal in the hallowed name of climate change. Perhaps they forget all the jobs, tax revenues, and lifestyle implications such thinking. Likewise, their ongoing smear campaign against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is a precursor of what these socialists want to impose on all Americans who do not conform to their leftist agenda.
If universities are so cutting edge and about education, during freshman orientation week they should have sent their Class of 2023 to Hong Kong. It would be the best lesson in civics they could possibly receive without having to pick up a rifle. It would allow American students to meet their Hong Kong counterparts and comprehend why Hong Kong academics stand on the front line risking it all for liberty and waving the American flag while doing so.
Speaking on academia, at Duke University, Young Life has been denied student group status because they are committed to biblical morality. Once upon a time in America, Duke was known as Trinity College and founded by Methodist and Quakers, who believed biblical values and education were inseparable. According to Duke Today, a quarter of the university’s budget comes via the federal government through contracts and grants. The time is past due for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to investigate these Blue Devils.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spend nearly $80 billion on school supplies. That is $9 billion more than the U.S. government budgets for education – an enterprise they have no business being in. Since Washington has no intention of abolishing the Department of Education, they should have the government buy the books, backpacks and binders, while the citizens pay the teachers and principals, which would certainly allow for a hefty raise with plenty leftover.
The outpouring of angst against the now retired former quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts Andrew Luck was just another precursor on how society is devolving. Luck was the one who put his physical well-being on the line every Sunday, and who had reached the point where it was now time to walk away, while he could without assistance. Yet, instead of a dignified farewell, all he received was nonstop criticism, by those couch and recliner kickers, and pub stool players who not only question, but condemned him as he left the field under a hail of boos. For a quarterback who nearly played every snap in chronic pain, he certainly deserved a better send off. It’s not like he was leaving for a new team for more money. Anyone who has had to live with chronic injury and pain knows that it influences everything you do. Luck has seen what such injuries have done to players in the past. Luck, a Stanford guy, is no fool and here’s wishing him well.
Proving politics is a blood sport is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who won’t sign any death warrants, but has no issue with allowing the slaughter of nearly 150,000 innocent lives lost in his state’s abortion clinics, annually. Then there’s Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam, who tightened penalties on animal abusers, while supporting a bill that rolled back restrictions on late-term abortions. Any politician who prioritizes animals over the extermination of children is a hypocrite in the first-degree and unworthy of any public office.
Yet, they are reelected.
