With the U.S. economy running on all cylinders, enter the coronavirus. Whatever you think of this virus and how people label it — a chastisement from God, a Chinese biological weapon, a wicked strain of the flu, its economic damage is considerable having slayed and flayed an 11 year, unprecedented bull market run in a manner of days.
Pandemics are nothing new to the American landscape as we have survived AIDS/HIV, Swine, Ebola, SARS, MERS, West Nile and too many disparaging seasons of Detroit Lion football — we will survive the coronavirus.
Facts and numbers are grounded empirical scholarship, so when quantifying the scale of any crisis, numerical statistics are to be ignored, provided they don’t fit the leftist narrative.
What no media has reported on is how the coronavirus is nowhere near as deadly as the H1N1 virus that infected around 500,000 Americans and killing 17,000. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that this year’s flu season infected between 34 and 50 million, while hospitalizing nearly 620,000 and claiming over 16,000 lives. Now, juxtapose that with the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 that resulted 500 million infected and between 50 and 100 million deaths worldwide, including 675,000 Americans.
Such incredible numbers will not be replicated this time.
Still not convinced.
Cholera is in its seventh pandemic and kills a child every two minutes.
In 2018, the World Health Organization estimated that nearly half the world’s population is at risk for malaria as 228 million cases were diagnosed with 405,000 lives lost.
Tuberculosis is perhaps the world’s oldest pandemic and like malaria is anchored in the Third World and kills record numbers, annually. The AIDS pandemic has infected approximately 37.9 million, with 1.7 million new infections, yearly.
The world population is 7.8 billion, while approximately 20,000 people have succumbed to coronavirus. Another indisputable fact is that we are all going to die of something, but for 99 percent of us, it won’t be the coronavirus, or as President Trump prefers to call it “Wuhan virus” or “Chinese virus.”
In the midst of this protracted national emergency, the nation’s fourth estate has made an issue of what the president of the United States calls the virus, accusing him of racism and xenophobia.
In contemporary America, life can take on an uninterrupted episode of Monty Python.
There is nothing racist or xenophobic about the label “Wuhan virus” or “Chinese virus.” Naming viral diseases after places like Zika, Guinea Worm, West Nile, Ebola, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever is traditional and historic.
After all, they originate from someplace.
Do you really believe that they gave Lyme disease its name because of some deep antipathy toward Connecticut? In crying racism over President Trump’s monikers is no more racist than calling German measles or the Spanish flu.
Rather than assuaging panic, many in the public sector seem to be inciting it for ratings in a presidential election year. As of this writing, less than 1,500 Americans have died. We have been responding as if 1,500,000 have.
The vast majority of cases are treatable and according to the CDC, the majority infected, recover. Our weather is challenging to accurately predict, so why would anyone believe conjectures related to a virus wouldn’t be the same?
Being resourceful communists, the Chinese are experts at misinformation and suppressing truth than they are at controlling and warning about deadly viruses. To that end, the Chinese recently expelled American journalists from The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post from the Wuhan region.
China is reporting no new infections since the outbreak began.
Do you believe it?
If the Chinese regime spent as much time educating their citizens as they do on cover-up and propaganda, no one would have to waste time concerning themselves with virus naming rights. Instead, the communist Chinese have tried to accuse the United States of developing this pandemic.
This is an act of war against humanity. There are some things that cannot be hidden. The Russians tried with Chernobyl, and you know how that turned out.
The virus’ greatest weapons: fear and fright. Its reputation is scarier than its reality.
No society can safeguard public health for long at the cost of its economic well-being and security.
