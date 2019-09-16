Move-in day for the collegiate class of 2023 is now a memory, but lingering like a rash that just won’t quit is the constant inflammation of the student-loan debacle that for many in this freshman class will cast a long and dubious shadow upon their finances – perhaps for decades.
Coinciding with Democratic presidential candidates making “free college” an issue is the release of the New York Federal Reserve’s quarterly debt survey. The news isn’t promising as more people have defaulted on their student-loans.
Ten percent of the $1.5 trillion federal student-loan debt is 30 days or more past due. Another 20 percent is in deferment, while 30 percent is in income-based repayment plans that allow relief of the remaining balance after 20 years, or 10 years for those working in “public service.”
Congress orchestrated this labyrinth of fiduciary when Democrats in the 1990s created government student-loans to compete with private loans. Not to be outdone, Democrats did the same with the mortgage industry, spawning the subprime disaster. No matter what the loan program, when the heavy hand of government bureaucracy intervenes, it taints. Moreover, the administrative costs, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected would increase to $1.2 billion in 2019 more than doubled to $2.9 billion.
Government student-loans were sold to an unwitting public under the premise that it would save billions. Then the Obama Administration would expand upon this fiasco to reduce defaults in a perceptive political ploy to buy Millennial voters while attempting to fund ObamaCare.
“No generation before has carried student debt burdens anything like what today’s students are carrying,” former Obama higher-education adviser James Kvaal told Bloomberg. “There will be substantial amounts of student debt that will never be repaid.”
Where was Kvaal in 2012? Such political partisanship damages the country.
Since then, student-loans have doubled and the delinquency of the borrowers continues. The kicker is such behavior is taking place in a good economy with low unemployment when debt should be paid down; rather just the opposite is occurring.
The federal government’s intrusion into student loans -- first through guaranteeing them, then by forgiving them – is a textbook case for how not to manage – anything.
This tale of the times is underscored via the CBO’s annual “Long-Term Budget Outlook” that red-flagged the federal debt saying it would pass 100 percent of our GDP in 2034.
A generation ago, academia became an eager subsidiary of government through subsidized grants and federal student-loans that resulted in decades of unrestricted spending that increased tuition rates at twice the rate of inflation, with no accountability. Tuition rates took off because academia’s arbiters could count on more open-ended federally guaranteed student-loans to keep the money train chugging along with budgetary figures mostly hidden.
This sanctioned the Left to advance upon and conquer our universities, which created a more bureaucratic and bloated administrative behemoth in its wake. Long in decline has been the real value of a college education that will thus culminate for the exact cost of it. Yet, Democrats who purport to know the cost and outlay of everything and the value of nothing, insist on making “college free.”
A government that continues to allow over a trillion dollars of college debt, the majority of which is owed by young people who will be unable to pay it back in their lifetime, is a crime syndicate that deserves a RICO investigation – by anyone but the government.
Unconcerned is the ongoing spectacle of several leading candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination trying to outbid each other in promising “free college” to all. As sure as death and taxes, time will always prove just how expensive something really ends up being when it’s supposedly free.
This fiscal category five hurricane will not be sorted out any time soon. As long as the government can keep running up debt, it will keep pouring money down rat holes.
In the end, it will be the indifferent, American taxpayer that will bear this fiscal maelstrom.
The American taxpayer should not have to shoulder such a costly, university system that in many avenues has failed. To quote a Coal Region diehard, Chuck Stroup: “If you think college is expensive now, just wait till it’s free.”
