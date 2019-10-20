From 1969 through 2015, presidents released their tax returns for publication. In fact, even presidential candidates released their returns. So common was the practice that some of us assumed it was the law.
According to the website, Tax Notes, “Presidents aren’t required by law to release their tax returns. Nevertheless, between 1974 and 2012, every president but Gerald Ford has made a voluntary release of the tax returns they filed while in office. Ford released no complete returns, but released 10 years of summary data including gross income, taxable income, major deductions, and taxes paid.”
As we now realize, presidents are entitled to privacy and are not required to present their 1040s to the public.
For that matter, the IRS is obligated to honor every individual’s right to privacy regardless of their position. Obviously, subpoenas are the exception to the IRS’s requirement.
So, President Trump has every right to withhold his returns.
The President was technically accurate when he told ABC News that his tax rate is “none of your business.”
However, President Trump’s unwillingness to release his returns has raised some eyebrows, to put it mildly. It is possible the release of his returns might have precluded those nagging questions about whether the President has something to hide.
Tax returns reveal the percentage of taxes an individual pays; investments in corporations; monetary losses; and write-offs for charitable donations.
Returns provide a portrait of an individual’s financial life and his/her interests.
Someone with investments in corporations in foreign nations likely has beneficial contacts and perhaps a better understanding of those countries. That could work as an advantage in dealing with a foreign nation. Of course, that is assuming the president is devoted to the welfare of our nation above his/her own interests. Naturally, any officials who put their self interests above our country’s will have failed to serve us.
While the President is correct about his right to keep his tax returns private, our nation would be better served if we returned to the 40-year-old custom of releasing 1040s.
Thus, we need a law. At the minimum, we should make a rule requiring individuals submit tax returns before stepping into the presidential position.
Perhaps that requirement could suffice given that each candidate will be aware that if he/she wins the presidential office then she/he will be required to release tax returns.
In fact, a review of the current crop of major presidential contenders shows most have already released their 1040s.
Actually, those 1040s are available at Presidential tax returns: https://www.taxnotes.com/presidential-tax-returns
Whether presidential candidates should be required to submit 1040s prior to declaring their candidacy can be debated. One would think that most voters would tend to dismiss — as a serious contender — any candidate who refused to provide his/her tax returns.
Interestingly, I recently discovered that U.S. Presidents’ 1040 income tax returns are available at: IRS authorized efile.com.
The returns cover the years from 1969 through 2015
Naturally, even if Congress put a presidential tax return mandate in motion, today, it would take some time for the bill to become a law. In any event, it is likely the law would not apply to our current President. I am certain it would be an impossible task to get a law through that could be put in force that quickly. Frankly, I am not sure it would be fair to apply the new regulation to a sitting — or re-elected — president. Grandfathering the current Oval Office resident in would be appropriate. Thus, this law would go into effect in 2024, unless the President is not re-elected. So, barring a subpoena, the sitting President’s financial privacy will remain intact.
The point of this proposed tax return mandate is to ensure transparency by future office holders.
Any individual who feels compelled to serve our nation as our leader must willingly be open. Anyone seeking the presidency must be prepared to bare his/her existence — and that includes financial dealings. While it is true that some folks are genuinely reluctant to be so open to the public, transparency and directness are essential qualities for a president to be an effective and beneficial servant of our nation.
Any presidential contender who refuses to release tax records has not put our nation first and therefore cannot be devoted to our nation’s best interest, ergo that is a candidate I would ignore.
There is little debate that the more information we receive about presidential candidates, the more informed we are as voters. And, better informed voters are more likely to make choices that are more beneficial to our nation’s welfare.
