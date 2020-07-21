Whoa! Whoa! Can we slow the summer months down?
O.K., granted almost everyone is excited about classrooms reopening in August — actually, physically opening.
Never have I seen such enthusiasm. Yet, there is great trepidation on the part of some — particularly on the part of parents.
As a grandparent of 10 — all but the tiniest one in school — I worry.
Yes, I know, some folks think this flu epidemic is a hoax.
Frankly, back at the beginning of 2020, I suspected that we were all over reacting to a super-flu bug. “Eh, treat it like any other flu,” I scoffed. “So, it may be nastier than your average bug, but eh, we can handle it,” I predicted.
OK, sometimes I can be really dumb. In reality, the numbers of those infected and the loss of life worldwide — it is a pandemic! — is jarring. Plus, our nation has suffered more from this epidemic than most nations.
Given the dire state of our situation, I worry!
I realize that following the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations can really help rein in the spread of the virus. The CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci — the nation’s leading infectious disease expert — emphatically recommended that we all need to take up the fight in this viral war. Fauci used different words, but essentially he indicated that we all need to become “masked warriors,” “fanatical hand washers’’ and “space dwellers!” Being a “space dweller” means endeavoring to maintain 6-feet distance between ourselves and others who live in separate accommodations.
Will adhering to that routine totally eliminate COVID-19? No, but it seems self-evident that observing the CDC’s guidelines will help suppress the virus’s spread.
Witness the states that were intent on returning to normal, ASAP. As a result, those states — including Florida, Texas, and Arizona — that rushed to re-open businesses, are now suffering a resurgence of COVID infections and deaths. Those results appear to be generated by the less-than cautious behavior of those states.
If we are going to send our most valued treasures into the path of this wicked virus, we must plan, prepare and be vigilant to the possibilities of an accelerating transmission rate. We must be alert and ready to do whatever is necessary — including suspending classes — until we get the situation under control.
Granted, at this juncture, it appears that the COVID-19 virus is less likely to attack children and to attack them with much less force. However, there is no way, yet, to predict the virus’s future behavior. It could surprise us. Though, hopefully not.
According to the CDC, when children congregate in groups, they can, asymptotically, acquire and transmit the virus.
That makes them silent carriers of the virus, which puts those around them at greater risk. Individuals who are elderly are particularly susceptible and much more likely to need hospitalisation. They are also more likely to die.
Doubtless, the majority of parents want their children back in the classroom. Dare I say, desperately, want their kids back in the classroom? It also seems that most teachers miss their students. Yet, we cannot ask parents to send their offspring to school in an uncertain environment. Nor can we require that teachers jeopardize themselves and their families by working in unsafe conditions.
Frankly, I cannot imagine trying to teach, now. Just the job of teaching requires great effort without the task of monitoring and trying to keep kids healthy. Making certain everyone wears a mask — properly and at all times — and that everyone maintains the 6-foot social distance seems like it would fill the entire teaching time. We all know that ensuring that children wash their hands regularly and thoroughly is already a difficult enough job. Seeing that students abide by the CDC guidelines will be tough to enforce from kindergarten level through high school level. Actually, we could all help our children and grandchildren prepare for school by practicing mask wearing in the safety of our homes.
Edith Bracho-Sanchez, a primary care pediatrician, aptly summed up our current situation. “Our collective goal should be to reopen schools in a safe manner this fall. But the reopening of schools is exactly that — a goal — and one that is going to require work, preparation, flexibility, and collective action to be executed safely.
“The preparations for a safe reopening must start with a comprehensive strategy to contain the virus in communities where it is currently surging, and — as health experts have said from the beginning of the pandemic —containment strategies must be widely and consistently adopted around the country if the virus is to stop spreading from one community to the next.” — CNN, July 11.
(Bracho-Sanchez is director of pediatric telemedicine and assistant professor of pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.)
In preparation, schools will need to evaluate their area’s infection rate level. Proceeding, too quickly, with school openings in areas that are suffering from high infection rates will be disastrous.
In an effort to help, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) offered some recommendations for schools: (Doubtless our area’s schools administration and teachers have already researched appropriate recommendations.)
UNICEF’s list:
“Staggering the start and close of the school day; Staggering mealtimes; Moving classes to temporary spaces or outdoor; Holding school in shifts, to reduce class size.
Water and hygiene facilities will be a crucial part of schools reopening safely.
Administrators should look at opportunities to improve hygiene measures, including handwashing, respiratory etiquette (i.e. coughing and sneezing into the elbow), physical distancing measures, cleaning procedures for facilities and safe food preparation practices. Administrative staff and teachers should also be trained on physical distancing and school hygiene practices.” — UNICEF
Given the scope of the emergency and the fact that many public schools function on limited financial budgets, one would hope that our federal government would provide financial assistance. After all, we are talking about the welfare of — nothing less than — our children.
However, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, in an interview on Fox News Sunday, with Chris Wallace, reiterated President Trump’s promise “...to withhold funding from school districts that do not immediately reopen in the fall.”
Wallace responded that, “Freezing such funding could be exactly the wrong answer.” — Independent, July 12.
Wallace pointed out that due to the pandemic, schools are in more desperate need of more money. Just developing health check procedures to protect students from contracting COVID-19 will be costly. Bracho-Sanchez, had earlier responded to the President’s plan. “Now is the time for consistent and responsible messaging around face coverings. Now too is the time to improve testing availability and turnaround time and — most importantly — if we are to safely put children back to school, now is the time to invest in said schools, not to threaten their funding.”
Perhaps schools might consider delaying opening. Starting after Labor Day could provide a little extra time to help ensure better preparation.
In the meantime, we can all observe the mask, social distance and hand-washing rituals. And, if we can convince others to follow the same guidelines, our schools will stand a better chance of remaining open, through next spring.
Let us approach school reopenings with extreme caution.
Certainly, we do not want to botch our children’s return to school.
If we can pull this opening off successfully, our kids will benefit! We will all benefit.
