“The first casualty when war comes is truth,” U.S. Sen. Hiram W. Johnson of California said in 1929, debating ratification of the Kellogg-Briand Pact, a noble but ultimately failed attempt to ban war. Reflecting on World War I, which ended a decade earlier, he continued: “It begins what we were so familiar with only a brief period ago, this mode of propaganda whereby ... people become war hungry in their patriotism and are lied into a desire to fight. We have seen it in the past; it will happen again in the future.”

Time and again, Johnson has been proven right. Our government’s impulse to control information and manipulate public opinion to support war is deeply ingrained. The past 20 years, dominated by the so-called “War on Terror,” are no exception. Sophisticated PR campaigns, a compliant mass media and the Pentagon’s pervasive propaganda machine all work together, as public intellectual Noam Chomsky and the late Prof. Ed Herman defined it in the title of their groundbreaking book, “Manufacturing Consent,” borrowing a phrase from Walter Lippman, considered the father of public relations.

