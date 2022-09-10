It’s good to be a Democrat.

You get favorable treatment by the U.S. Department of Justice — especially when it comes to the handling, or mishandling, of classified information. You get to evade prosecution and early morning raids by dozens of armed FBI agents at your home, like what happened to former President Donald Trump last month. And then, years later if you’re Hillary Clinton, you get to rewrite history, spread misinformation to your millions of Twitter followers and not get censored or banned by Big Tech, which holds conservatives to a totally different standard than the left on its biased platforms.

