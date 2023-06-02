The House of Representatives passed the so-called “Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023” on Wednesday night, raising the debt ceiling through January 2025 and pushing the next potential battle over federal borrowing past the next presidential election. The Senate is now considering the bill, which includes numerous provisions completely unrelated to the debt ceiling. One of these “poison pills,” buried on pages 95-98 of the 100-page, must-pass legislation, fast-tracks the approval and construction of the controversial, 300-plus-mile-long fracked gas Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) through West Virginia and Virginia. Some estimates put the annual greenhouse gas emissions that the pipeline would enable as equivalent to 26-37 coal-fired power plants.

The pipeline has provoked a diverse array of opponents, from 350.org and the Sierra Club to Indigenous tribes and local farmers. One of those farmers is Maury Johnson, whose organic farm in southern West Virginia has already been impacted by the Mountain Valley Pipeline. He is a member of POWHR, the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition.

Amy Goodman is the host of “Democracy Now!,” a daily international TV/radio news hour airing on more than 1,400 stations. She is the co-author, with Denis Moynihan and David Goodman, of the New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”