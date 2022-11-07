My friends Scott and Betsey gave me a drum a few weeks ago. I played it as I sat with them . . . and I certainly mean the word “play” as childishly as you can imagine. I’m no more a musician than I am a nuclear physicist, but I played along with them and, well, this is what happens to me: I notice big things emerge in incredibly small moments.

Welcome, once again, to Bob’s Rhubarb Lounge, this not-exactly-real place where all humanity is welcome to participate in the music of human evolution. It’s the opposite of anything officially proclaimed to be significant, such as, for instance, an art museum, where the contents are externally determined to be of high cultural value. Even though I love these places, I sense a cultural void present: a disconnect. This is important stuff. It’s art! It’s not you or me. Our role is to “appreciate” it.