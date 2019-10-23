“Foreign policy is what I’ll be remembered for,” Donald Trump has bragged since he came into office, but he’s biting his tongue about that now.
He’s the guy who doesn’t like to read, who wants his briefing books to be in pictures, who watches his “shows” until noon every day, who gets his ideas from Fox News, who has no sense of history or understanding of it.
“My gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me,” he’s crowed many times as he’s cast aside the experience and hard-learned wisdom of our State Department and Central Intelligence Agency. Trump ignored months of warnings from his advisers about what calamities would ensue if he followed his instincts to pull back from Syria and abandon America’s longtime allies, the Kurds.
His impromptu Oct. 6 Sunday night phone call with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — giving Erdoğan a green light to annihilate the Kurds — has resulted in bloody carnage, forced the abandonment of our successful five-year-long strategy to keep the peace on the Turkish-Syrian border, and has given an unexpected victory to four of our adversaries: Russia, Iran, the Syrian government, and the Islamic State (ISIS).
Because there was no advance warning, Trump’s action immediately trapped 1,000 American troops in Syria, with the Turkish marauders at one point cutting off the GIs’ escape routes and bracketing them in place with artillery fire.
The only surprise is how swiftly it all collapsed around Trump and his hollowed-out, inexperienced foreign policy squad. In the past two weeks, closing his eyes and leaning on his gut instincts, he made a colossal blunder that endangered our soldiers and could arm Turkey with stolen nuclear weapons. The U.S. has long stored about 50 tactical nuclear weapons at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey. Erdoğan wants nukes of his own; and, with the situation so chaotic, he could make a grab for them.
As always, of course, Trump isn’t taking responsibility. Not me! he said as soon as things started to go wrong, “Turkey’s invasion of Syria has nothing to do with us.” The blindness of his all-consuming arrogance on top of his enormous ego never let him acknowledge that he’s wrong, whether he’s misplacing hurricane Dorian in Alabama or giving Turkey’s president the go-ahead to wipe out the Kurdish battalions who have fought for us in Syria.
But there’s no question who did what to whom. The U.S. Congress, Democrats and Republicans alike, voted 354 to 60, against abandoning the Kurds, and NATO’s former supreme allied commander, Admiral James Stavrid, called Trump’s blunder “a geopolitical mistake of near epic proportions.”
In no way did Trump anticipate the horrors that played out as Turkey’s shock troops plunged into northern Syria intent on genocide.
In the first hours of their attack they killed at least 100 Kurdish fighters — many of whom are women — and drove more than 130,000 men, women, and children from their homes.
Turkish-backed militias have been summarily executing Kurds, including a female human-rights activist. As always, like Pilate, Trump’s instinct is to wash his hands of it. His verdict: “The Kurds know how to fight, and, as I said, they’re not angels; they’re not angels.”
Really though, Trump’s colossal blunder also forced the Kurds into the arms of our adversary, the Russians. Defenseless, without American support and suddenly hating us, they could only switch sides, turning their backs on us and signing up with Russia’s Syrian president Bashar al-Assad of Syria, a man the United States has called a war criminal for gassing his own people.
With the turnabout, hundreds of ISIS fighters have escaped from a prison camp run by the Kurds. Since the U.S.-backed rout of the ISIS caliphate in eastern Syria, about 10,000 Islamic State prisoners have been confined to Kurdish camps, but many are on the loose again now.
History may well indeed remember Donald Trump, if the analysis of James Mattis, his own former Secretary of Defense, proves accurate: as the president who allowed ISIS to make a comeback.
